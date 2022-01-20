Horry County and Conway officials declared a state of emergency Thursday ahead of an ice storm that they said could potentially cause power outages and other problems for several days.

“We’re facing a pretty significant weather event — icing,” said Randy Webster, the county’s emergency management director. “Not snow, not sleet, but ice.”

Anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a half-inch of ice accumulation is possible, Webster said, citing the latest forecasts. He said the storm’s effects will be seen in the western part of the county early Friday morning and will get worse countywide as the storm moves through and the temperature drops throughout the day.

Webster said the 2014 ice storm is the most comparable event to what the county is expected to experience.

“That was about a four-day event for power outages in the area,” he said. “In our conference call earlier today with the utilities, including electric companies, they’re saying potentially three to four to five days is not out of the question again for power outages across this county to be repaired. So it is a long-term event in terms of icing.”

Webster noted that getting emergency vehicles to scenes would be a challenge, and during a press conference asked that people stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“We are going to have significant problems once the icing starts with any travel, transportation response times, those issues,” he said. “If someone calls 911, we’re going to be making sure that we are monitoring the types of calls and prioritizing those calls for the safety of our employees as well as the community. We will still respond. It will be very, very slow.”

Webster said the county would not be opening any shelters for those in need of a warm place to stay during the ice storm.

Conway City Council voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to declare a state of emergency in preparation of possible catastrophic weather.