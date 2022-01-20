Horry County and Conway officials declared a state of emergency Thursday ahead of an ice storm that they said could potentially cause power outages and other problems for several days.
“We’re facing a pretty significant weather event — icing,” said Randy Webster, the county’s emergency management director. “Not snow, not sleet, but ice.”
Anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a half-inch of ice accumulation is possible, Webster said, citing the latest forecasts. He said the storm’s effects will be seen in the western part of the county early Friday morning and will get worse countywide as the storm moves through and the temperature drops throughout the day.
Webster said the 2014 ice storm is the most comparable event to what the county is expected to experience.
“That was about a four-day event for power outages in the area,” he said. “In our conference call earlier today with the utilities, including electric companies, they’re saying potentially three to four to five days is not out of the question again for power outages across this county to be repaired. So it is a long-term event in terms of icing.”
Webster noted that getting emergency vehicles to scenes would be a challenge, and during a press conference asked that people stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
“We are going to have significant problems once the icing starts with any travel, transportation response times, those issues,” he said. “If someone calls 911, we’re going to be making sure that we are monitoring the types of calls and prioritizing those calls for the safety of our employees as well as the community. We will still respond. It will be very, very slow.”
Webster said the county would not be opening any shelters for those in need of a warm place to stay during the ice storm.
Conway City Council voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to declare a state of emergency in preparation of possible catastrophic weather.
"The National Weather Service has labeled this as a significant weather event," said Conway Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Le Hendrick, adding that icy conditions are specifically troubling for Conway.
The City of Conway will move to OPCON 1 at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of possible freezing rain. OPCON 1 means a disaster or emergency is imminent or occurring and that the city has activated its emergency operations center.
Hendrick said the city will begin assessing damage Saturday afternoon or whenever conditions are safe.
Hendrick told Conway City Council in a zoom meeting that the storm will move into the area from north to south Saturday at between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. with rain becoming freezing rain sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
He expects one-fourth to one-half inch that could take down power lines.
The problem will be exacerbated by temperatures in the 20s Saturday and Sunday nights. He is also anticipating wind gusts from 20 to 25 mph with the highest along the immediate coast.
According to reports the city has received, Hendrick expects to move to OPCON 1 in the morning with the emergency operations center being activated at 7 a.m. and continuing until the storm is over.
The greatest impact, according to Hendrick, will be icing.
City Administrator Adam Emrick told council that one of the reasons to declare an emergency is so that the city will be eligible to apply for funds for damage caused by the storm.
Hendrick expects another weather briefing at 5:30 p.m.
Horry County Schools will have virtual learning Friday due to the forecast. Here's the latest school news.
Santee Cooper announced in a news release Thursday that the utility would be opening its Emergency Operations Center and area storm centers. The utility is also increasing staffing in transmission and distribution control centers to help restore power during outages. Helicopter support and contract crews are being lined up, too.
“Santee Cooper crews are ready to begin repairs as soon as we possibly can, should the weather impact our customers,” said Mike Poston, chief customer officer, in the release. “We also have contract crews on standby should we need more hands in restoration.”
Santee Cooper customers can report power outages at stormcenter.santeecooper.com or by calling 888-769-7688.
During a press conference, Horry County Fire Chief Joseph Tanner offered folks some helpful tips to stay safe.
Among them:
- Stay inside unless absolutely necessary.
- Tread carefully: slips, trips and falls are always more likely with icy ground.
- If you see a downed power line, treat it as live, call the utility company and stay away.
- Don’t bring any kind of grill inside the house to cook.
- Use adequate extension cords: if the cord feels hot, stop using it.
- Make sure generators aren’t expelling their exhaust inside. Carbon monoxide is deadly.
- Don’t use open flame candles for light. Use flashlights instead and make sure you have enough batteries to power them.
- Keep space heaters three feet away from combustible materials.
- With fireplaces, keep flumes open.
- Make sure smoke alarms are working.
- If there’s a fire, make sure you have an exit plan to get out and a family meeting place once outside to make sure everyone is safe and accounted for.
Officials said temperatures will start to come back up later Saturday and Sunday.
To get through the storm, said Tanner, “it’ll take neighbor taking care of neighbor, it’ll take family taking care of family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.