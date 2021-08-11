She doesn't bark. She wags her tail until the her rear legs lift with each tail swing. She shoves her nose between the slats of the cage and stares while waiting in a tent at the Horry County Animal Care Center. “This is puppy and kitten season,” said center director Kelly Bonome. The shelter is filled to capacity with a majority of the dogs and puppies being held as part of pending abuse cases. The overcrowding has forced the shelter to use a tent from Horry County Police Department and an air conditioning unit/generator from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com