When Lynn Greco noticed dogs in her neighborhood struggling with the stifling summer heat, she began pressing Horry County officials to crack down on animal abuse.
Those efforts yielded results this week when county police outlined proposed updates to their animal welfare policies, including stricter requirements for shade and shelter and a ban on puppy mills. The policy changes would affect the unincorporated areas of the county.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Greco, a member of Animal Voice Alliance, a local animal advocacy group. “I’m so excited.”
Horry County Council’s public safety committee received a briefing on the planned ordinance changes Tuesday. Capt. J.P. Wyatt, who manages HCPD’s regulatory division and helped craft the draft policies, said some of the most important reforms involve shelter for outdoor animals. He said he’s been working with county staff and multiple animal advocacy organizations since March on strengthening those rules.
“This is not something that I came up with,” Wyatt said. “We worked as a team.”
Under the proposed ordinance, on days when the temperature reaches 90 degrees, pet owners would be required to provide a dog with “one or more separate areas of shade large enough to accommodate the entire body of the dog at one time to ensure protection from the direct rays of the sun during all daylight hours.” That’s in addition to a doghouse.
“Right now, it can be up to the breeder’s discretion somewhat,” Wyatt said of the current shelter requirements. “And this really defines it, which makes it easier for officers to educate the public as to how to become up to the standard which this county is getting ready to set.”
Other proposed changes include a prohibition on the commercial sale of animals (i.e. puppy mills, pet stores), though businesses may provide space to animal shelters or rescue groups to allow for pet adoptions.
Another change would not allow dogs in the back of pickup trucks when the posted speed limit is 55 mph or greater.
“Obviously, the higher the speeds, the higher likelihood of injury if the dog was to jump out or there was to be a rear-end accident,” Wyatt said. “Members of the Animal Voice Alliance were really strong about that portion of it. They have seen injured dogs because of that and that’s why they were pretty adamant about that piece.”
One section of the rewritten ordinance includes language about feral or “community” cats. These cat colonies are allowed as long as they are not affecting public health.
The ordinance changes were supported by the public safety committee, and they will go to Horry County Council for final approval. The measure needs three favorable votes to pass.
“I know we still have hurdles to get through as far as county council meetings,” Greco said. “Once that is in place, it’s law. So I can’t wait.”
Should the proposal pass, Wyatt stressed that county police would initially emphasize education rather than going on a ticketing blitz.
“That’s the key,” he said. “The enforcement aspect will come later, but it’s about educating the public as to what is best for the animals of Horry County.”
