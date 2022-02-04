Horry County police on Friday began a death investigation in Longs, according to spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.
Police responded to a call around 3 p.m. for a body that was found, Moskov said. She couldn't say whether the death was suspicious.
The department said on Twitter Friday afternoon that officers were conducting the investigation near Bombing Range Road off Highway 90 in Longs, and that Bombing Range Road was shut down.
Check back for updates.
