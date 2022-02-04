police lights 4

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

Horry County police on Friday began a death investigation in Longs, according to spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. 

Police responded to a call around 3 p.m. for a body that was found, Moskov said. She couldn't say whether the death was suspicious. 

The department said on Twitter Friday afternoon that officers were conducting the investigation near Bombing Range Road off Highway 90 in Longs, and that Bombing Range Road was shut down. 

Check back for updates.

Reach Christian by email or through Twitter and Facebook with the handle @ChrisHBoschult. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Christian is Texas native who welcomes any chance to do a story in the marsh or on the beach. He's a dog park regular and enjoys spending time in the kitchen. He says his margarita recipes are better than anything you'll find in a restaurant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.