Horry County police said Monday that a person had been taken into custody in connection to the weekend killing of 55 year-old Amy Kopacz at her Little River home.

The Horry County Coroner's Office said Kopacz was found dead Saturday from injuries sustained during an assault and that police are investigating the death as a homicide. A police report lists the date of the offense as Friday at 7 p.m.

Horry County police said Monday morning that Colby Kopacz had been arrested in Florida, but that he had not yet been charged nor had warrants been served. Police have not said if he's related to the victim. It's unclear when he was taken into custody.

According to a heavily redacted police report that lists the offense as a motor vehicle theft, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence on the 4000 block of Little River Inn Lane for a report of a suspicious death. Horry County Fire Rescue EMS were already on scene and said the victim was in the residence, deceased.

The report said the responding officer requested the department's criminal investigations division. The redacted report does not say if CID responded.

Police are still investigating.