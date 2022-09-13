Horry County Government will soon prohibit lifeguards from renting umbrellas and chairs on county beaches.

The county typically contracts with private companies to provide lifeguarding services, but those agreements also allow the companies’ lifeguards to rent umbrellas or beach chairs to visitors. The county’s seven-year franchise agreements are expiring in May, and county officials now want lifeguards exclusively focused on beach safety.

“We know that things are different now than they have been over the years,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety.

What’s changed? One issue is a nearly $21 million verdict that a jury awarded in July to the family of a 41-year-old Maryland man who drowned in Myrtle Beach in 2018. The family sued the city and Lack’s Beach Service, which has provided lifeguard services to the city for more than 40 years, alleging the dual lifeguarding role prioritized profits over safety.

County council’s public safety committee discussed the verdict at its Tuesday meeting and the need for keeping lifeguards’ eyes on the water.

“Lifeguards shouldn’t be renting umbrellas,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said.

To address that concern, Webster said the county plans to require that a beach service’s lifeguards be assigned to beach safety — and nothing else. Any personnel wishing to rent chairs or umbrellas would have to be clearly distinguishable from the lifeguards, such as being dressed in a different colored shirt. County officials said they wouldn’t object to the rental side employees being cross-trained to assist in an emergency, but the lifeguards would be prohibited from participating in any commercial activities.

“We don’t need water safety people conducting a retail commercial business on the beach,” county attorney Arrigo Carotti said. “It distracts them from their primary responsibility.”

Along with lifeguard duties, the county also plans to change the rules for the umbrella line that companies create when they set up their wares on the beach.