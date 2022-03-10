Horry County Government will issue refunds to thousands of taxpayers who were improperly charged too much in stormwater fees.
The county overcharged the owners of 22,875 parcels, or about 8.6% of the total parcels in the county, according to officials. The improper charges amount to $1.7 million. Most of the refunds — about 80% — will be small, amounting to less than $25. Some are only pennies. However, the county is developing a system for returning that money.
“They’re working out a way to handle it,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said. “A lot of the time, it’s going to be like a $3 refund. … We want to be fair to our property owners. … It was one of those unintended consequences kinds of things where we apparently didn’t do our homework deep enough to find out that that was something that we couldn’t do.”
Although the overcharging error was discovered in late 2021, the problem dates back years. The fee was created in 2000 to fund the county’s stormwater department, which maintains a network of drainage systems to manage the runoff from downpours in the unincorporated areas. The division also oversees the county’s mosquito control program.
Stormwater rates vary depending on a property’s use and its impact on the countywide drainage system. For example, the owner of a commercial lot might pay a few hundred dollars per year. A campground could pay tens of thousands. For nearly 20 years, county officials didn’t raise stormwater rates. That changed in 2018 when county leaders approved a hike that amounted to about $15 per house. They raised the rates again last year.
For many landowners, the hike was perfectly legal. But county officials now admit they erred when they raised the rates on those 22,875 parcels. That’s because a 2009 amendment to state law prohibits counties from charging additional stormwater fees on certain types of property, specifically agricultural land, forestland and undeveloped property.
For months, county staff have been developing a system to refund the taxpayers who were overcharged. The county cannot legally spend the excess collections, so any unclaimed money would ultimately be sent to the state treasurer’s office.
Horry County Councilman Al Allen said he's received some calls from landowners whose properties were not properly classified in the county system.
“Staff has done a pretty good job of getting those straightened out so far,” he said. “There’s still some work to be done there.”
The person who brought the issue to the county’s attention is Chris Stevens, a local crop insurance agent and farmer. Stevens said he is one of the landowners who was overcharged for stormwater fees. He discovered the problem last fall when he was researching accommodations taxes in state law.
That’s when he came across the title “Local fee imposition limitations” under Section 6-1-330: “The governing body of a county may not impose a fee on agricultural lands, forestlands, or undeveloped lands for a stormwater, sediment, or erosion control program unless Chapter 14, Title 48 allows for the imposition of this fee on these lands; provided, that any county which imposes such a fee on these lands on the effective date of this subsection may continue to impose that fee under its same terms, conditions, and amounts.”
The amendment was created nearly a decade before the stormwater fee hike. After reading that section, Stevens said he reached out to county officials about the issue and county staff told him that they couldn’t find anything in their research that would support charging the increased rate.
But even after county officials told him about the refunds, Stevens wondered if the county went far enough.
“I really don’t think we’re 100% there with the county yet,” he said.
Specifically, Stevens has questioned whether some parcels are exempt from the fee. However, county staff have told him a stormwater fee can be charged on agricultural land because the fee was already in place at the time the 2009 amendment was enacted. The refunds are being issued because the law doesn't allow the county to increase the fee on those properties.
"Although we very much appreciate Mr. Stevens’ input and thoughtful consideration of the issues, we would disagree with his interpretation of the relevant statutes," county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said via text.
Stevens said he’s been contacted by a law firm asking if he’s interested in participating in a class action lawsuit against the county over the stormwater fee. He doesn’t want to go to court.
“Don’t get me wrong,” Stevens said. “The stormwater department is a real important service that the county provides and they use the stormwater fee as a way of funding that. … I’m not out trying to defund them. I’m just trying to make sure we’re following state law.”
How will the refunds work?
When county officials first learned they would need to issue refunds, one question immediately arose: If more than 20,000 parcels were overcharged for four years, would the county have to write 80,000-plus checks?
County assessor Larry Roscoe remembers telling treasurer Angie Jones they would have to find a more feasible solution. He didn't even know a way to issue that many checks.
“It’s one thing when your two wheels go off the road,” he said. “But when the accident happens is when you jerk the wheel to try to get it back on.”
So no, the county doesn’t plan to issue 80,000 checks.
In most cases, the refund process will be simple. More than 70% of the overcharged parcels haven’t changed ownership. Jones said the county is working with its software provider and the printing company Black Mule to issue those landowners a single check with the refund for each year and a letter explaining the purpose of the refund.
“We’re going to mass send out the ones that haven’t changed ownership,” Jones said. “You don’t have to do anything. They’re coming automatically.”
County officials expect to begin issuing those refunds in the coming weeks, possibly by the end of April.
"There's definitely a sense of urgency," Roscoe said. "They want to get this straight and they want to get it straight quickly."
"But we want to get it to the right person," Jones said.
Where the process gets more complicated is with the tracts that changed ownership over the last four years.
The county needs to refund the money to the fee payer, but that’s not always easy to determine. Did the property seller pay the fee the year it was sold? Did the buyer pay it?
To address this issue, the county is creating an online claims process where property owners who think they might be due a refund will be able to enter their property identification number (or PIN) and the year that a bill was paid to see if they are eligible.
The individual would have to upload proof that he or she paid the bill. That could mean a receipt, a canceled check or a closing statement from an attorney. Once the county confirms that a refund is due, that would be issued directly to the fee payer.
Going forward, officials said the impact on the county's budget will be just over $1 million per year.
