Horry County officials don’t want to see a Harley-Davidson bike rally until the fall.
Despite recent discussions about holding the spring rally in mid-July, county officials said that date could be problematic. Not only because there are lingering concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the cost of policing yet another rally in the same fiscal year would be a challenge.
“We’ve got enough going on in July without having a Harley rally,” Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus said, noting that the timing is poor. "I don't think we should encourage the July date. We'd be coming off this down time, and we don't need Harleys in here taking away from our summer visitors. … Fall is great."
Typically, county officials budget for policing three bike rallies: a spring Harley rally, Atlantic Beach Bikefest and a smaller fall Harley rally. This year, however, Bikefest has been postponed to Labor Day weekend and there’s been some discussion among Harley rally organizers about combining the spring and fall rallies or holding separate events, including one July 13-19.
The fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, meaning the county would be responsible for policing four rallies if the Harley events are combined, or five if they are held separately. Along with those concerns, the county uses accommodations tax revenues to help cover the rally expenses. That revenue stream has been essentially nonexistent since the governor’s COVID-19 mandates took effect.
“It’s a significant impact that we’re going to have to cover in some way on law enforcement and fire-rescue/EMS in order to support the public safety piece of those rallies,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety, during Tuesday night's council meeting. “Moving from a normal of three, now at four and possibly five is an astronomical strain on our budget.”
County officials had planned to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would have resulted in the county denying any special event or vendor permits for the spring rally this year, effectively preventing a July event. County officials said they could not do anything about Bikefest, which is anchored in Atlantic Beach, because that town’s leaders determine rally dates.
County attorney Arrigo Carotti said he had been in contact with a lawyer representing the owner of Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson and he was supportive of combining the spring and fall events later in the year. But some council members said other businesses that are instrumental in the rallies don't want a merged event.
Council members ultimately opted to defer voting on the measure until county staff have a chance to meet with more vendors and rally organizers to see if a consensus can be reached on plans.
"Let's find out what they want to do before we do anything on this resolution," councilman Harold Worley said. "Those folks are going to be up in arms if they don't have an opportunity to speak on this resolution before we pass it."
Councilman Tyler Servant said he has heard from multiple businesses involved in the Harley rallies and there is some disagreement about what to do.
"They aren't all on the same page yet," he said. "You know it's tough for them to target a date this summer when we don't even know when we're going to be opening up our accommodations."
Chad Fuller, an attorney with Tom McGrath’s Motorcycle Law Group, said he’s glad council members are willing to step back and hear from the business owners who depend on the rally.
“This is a bad situation for everybody,” he said. “Let’s be honest, nobody is going to come out winning period with this virus situation. Tourism’s going to take an impact, the American economy’s already taking an impact, and events such as the spring or fall rallies are centered around disposable income. Disposable income is not going to be very easy to come by. … This is where the bikers can actually help out.”
Fuller said a grassroots group of vendors, bars, restaurants and other businesses worked together to come up with the July 13-19 dates and they hope to hold the event then. They don't plan to make this change permanent — they want to keep the rally in the spring — but they see the July dates as mutually beneficial.
Organizers know this will likely be a slower event with an economy still recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown and the departure from the normal schedule, but they think the rally could still be a shot in the arm for local businesses.
“Tourism’s going to be down and the bike rally’s going to be down,” Fuller said. “If you’ve got two things that are 50-50, why not put them together and try to get somewhere towards 100?”
