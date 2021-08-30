When Marion Foxworth began mapping out Horry County Council districts in 2010, he knew history suggested that his efforts would wind up being debated in federal court.
He was pleased to be wrong.
“We had never done this process cleanly,” he said. “Our intention was to create a plan that everybody could agree to, that was fair and legal, and [that would] get passed by the Justice Department and not be challenged in court. By all accounts, we pulled it off.”
Now Foxworth is being asked to accomplish the same feat again, though in a much different regulatory environment. The release of the U.S. Census data this month showed that the county’s population swelled by more than 30% to 351,029 people over the last decade.
The county will now be tasked with redrawing the county council districts to account for those changes. The new districts must be ready ahead of filing for county council and school board races, which begins in March.
“We want to do it right,” said Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner, who earlier this month appointed a committee to work on the redistricting process. “We want to get this done so it’s the best thing for all of Horry County. We don’t want to get sued, but it’s more important that we do it right.”
County councilman Tyler Servant will chair the committee, which will also include councilman Al Allen, Gardner and Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson. The committee’s first meeting is set for 2 p.m. Monday.
Gardner said he tried to pick representatives from different areas of the county. He said Richardson is being asked to participate because the school board has traditionally adopted the same district boundaries as county council.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier confirmed that school officials plan to continue using the council’s borders, meaning the District 1 county council seat will represent the same constituents as the District 1 school board post.
Census reflects growth
But what will the new districts look like?
In its simplest form, redistricting here requires taking the county’s population and dividing it by the number of council/school board seats (11). Officials then seek to draw districts that each have about the same number of people, ideally within 2% of that target number.
But there are multiple considerations. County officials don’t want to draw a district with two council members or one without an incumbent. Legally, they cannot draw districts that discriminate based on race, and they also must draw districts that are contiguous.
“You’ve got all these considerations: historical communities, political subdivisions, where your school board member lives, trying to build a sense of community where you can,” Foxworth said.
This year, the target number of residents in each district is 31,911. Based on the county’s calculations, the district that will require the most significant change is District 4, which includes the growing Burgess community and stretches into The Market Common. Today, that district has 9,519 more residents than the target number. The district with the closest number to the mark is District 9, which includes Loris and part of Longs. That district is just 214 voters above the target mark.
Servant, the committee’s chairman, said the Census numbers suggest that the districts likely could be redrawn without having to make "drastic changes.”
“The main thing on the committee is to make sure that every resident of Horry County is getting the best representation possible,” he said. “And by doing that, making sure that … their districts are drawn fairly and accurately.”
Lessons learned
Drawing districts has become more precise as mapping technology has improved, but the process can be complicated and tedious.
“This process is an algebraic equation superimposed over a jigsaw puzzle with a rulebook written by bunch of judges and politicians,” Foxworth said.
A former county council member and the county’s register of deeds, Foxworth once taught the redistricting process as part of an American government course at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. He also helped the county secure approval from the Justice Department after the 2010 census.
For the first time, the county’s districts were not challenged in federal court and no election in the subsequent decade was overturned based on confusion over the way the districts were drawn. Now he’s advising the latest redistricting committee.
“There’s no such thing as a perfect election,” Foxworth said. “There’s going to be mistakes made, but you try to decrease the opportunity for mistakes to happen. And when you draw districts, you need to be thinking about that as well.”
Foxworth noted that the county hasn’t always drawn the districts properly. At one time, he said, the small, historically Black town of Atlantic Beach was divided between two council districts.
“It was blatantly illegal,” Foxworth said. “Nobody ever contested it, but had they it probably would have had the whole plan thrown out.”
When the districts were redrawn after the 2010 Census, growth was concentrated in the central portion of the county. To account for that, District 10 (the county’s largest district geographically), was stretched all the way from Green Sea to Carolina Forest. And District 7, which included Bucksport, was pushed north to include Conway.
What will happen to Carolina Forest?
In recent years, some Carolina Forest residents have urged county officials to draw a district that encompasses the entire community rather than dividing it among four council seats (2, 3, 8 and 10). However, based on the area’s surging growth, county officials said there’s no way to draw a district that covers such a vast area and stays close to the ideal population number. If they drew a district that encompassed all of Carolina Forest, that population would be significantly larger than the other districts and the redistricting could be challenged in court.
Still, committee members are considering their options.
“From hearing the feedback from residents in our area, having one representative for Carolina Forest has always been a goal,” Servant said. “As we move through this process and look at the numbers, we’re going to be looking at feedback from the residents in our community and making their concerns our goal.”
One way to look at redistricting is like a balloon or a pillow. If you squeeze in one area, another pocket pops out somewhere else.
Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, whose District 3 includes parts of Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest, said he’s wondering if he could shift some of his Myrtle Beach constituents to District 2 councilman Bill Howard's district and take on a greater share of Howard’s Carolina Forest constituency.
Based on the county’s figures, DiSabato’s district falls 1,694 residents short of the 31,911 population target while Howard’s is 3,242 over the mark. However, one challenge in drawing the two districts is that both council members live in Carolina Forest.
“I don’t think you’re going to see a situation where there’s not multiple council members touching parts of Carolina Forest,” DiSabato said, adding that he would prefer to have “one centrally located district for Myrtle Beach and one centrally located district for Carolina Forest where we probably each will retain some portion of the municipality and Carolina Forest.”
“We’ve got to kind of parse through the data, look at the maps, figure out what makes the most sense,” he said. “But I do think you’ll probably see something like that come down the line.”
Fewer hurdles, fewer protections
One major change for this redistricting is that a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions have stripped out or weakened key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Although racial discrimination in redistricting remains illegal, areas of the country with a history of such discrimination (i.e. the South) are no longer required to obtain federal approval of their voting districts. That was the result of the high court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder, which eliminated the government’s primary enforcement mechanism.
“It doesn’t mean that you couldn’t run afoul of the Voting Rights Act,” said Drew Kurlowski, an associate professor of political science at Coastal Carolina University. “But if you did, it had to come through regular legal challenges. … Someone’s got to have a case. Someone’s got to bring a complaint in court. You’ve got to get an attorney, and you’ve got to see that through the courts.”
In July, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s new voting restrictions in the Brnovich v. DNC case. That marked another legal shift.
“It represents sort of like a sea change in how we view the Voting Rights Act,” Kurlowski said. “Before the Brnovich case, I think we always gave the benefit of the doubt to the groups that were claiming disenfranchisement and really said the onus is on the state to tell us why this is an acceptable plan. … Now it gives the state much more of the benefit of the doubt and it places the onus on individual voters.”
What does that mean for state and local governments drawing the lines of districts? Essentially, they face fewer hurdles while voting rights advocates have greater concerns.
“I don’t think that the Voting Rights Act really does anything right now," Kurlowski said. “The VRA, for all intents and purposes, doesn’t exist.”
County officials have said they plan to follow the high court’s guidance and adhere to the law, including the Voting Rights Act. Yet ultimately they hold the cards in the drawing process.
“If an election is when we pick our elected officials, redistricting is when elected officials pick their voters,” Kurlowski said, adding that some states have now moved to citizen redistricting commissions where elected officials are not allowed to participate. "But for the most part, yeah, state legislators are drawing their own districts or county council people are drawing their own districts. We’re not picking our elected officials. They’re picking us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.