Horry County Council could be forced to rewrite the county’s mining regulations after a federal judge ruled this month that a local ordinance is inconsistent with state law.
The county’s rules for mines became the subject of controversy in 2017 when a group of residents in the Red Bluff area objected to a proposed limestone mine in their community. Although the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) had issued a mining permit for the site, county council refused to provide a local permit, citing the county’s mining ordinance. Red Bluff Rock, LLC, the company behind the project, then sued the county, alleging in court documents that county council’s decision cost the business tens of millions of dollars. The case was initially filed in state court but was later transferred to the federal system.
That led to an April 15 order from U.S. District Judge Sherri Lydon, who said the local permitting process could not preempt state law.
“After a thorough review of the record, the Court finds that DHEC possesses exclusive authority over mine permitting,” Lydon wrote, noting that the county’s mine permit ordinance conflicts with DHEC’s authority and “is an impermissible veto power over DHEC decisions wielded by Horry County Council.”
County officials would not say how they will respond to the judge’s ruling. County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said the county typically doesn't comment on pending litigation, and council members offered similar explanations.
“Until they get it worked out, they really don’t want it discussed,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, whose district includes the site of the proposed mine.
Kerry Jardine, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, also declined to comment on the case.
The Red Bluff mine proposal drew opposition from neighbors and conservationists. The company behind the project wanted to extract limestone, sand and fill dirt from the site, but residents worried about the potential mining impacts on wetlands and the nearby Waccamaw River. Traffic and noise were also concerns.
A community meeting was even held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for residents to discuss the mine.
The Rev. Mack Hutson, who pastors Pleasant Hill Baptist, said he was unaware of the court ruling in the mine case. He said he hadn’t heard anything about the project since the council voted against the permit.
“We thought we were through with that thing,” he said.
Plans in the works for years
The property owner purchased the nearly 54-acre site in 2007 for just under $2.7 million when the property’s zoning was high bulk retail, according to court records. At that time, the company suspected the site contained limestone reserves.
The owner of the Red Bluff business, William Griste, waited years to pursue any mining operations there because of a non-compete agreement tied to the location of the property. That contract ended in 2014.
At that point, the company began pursuing mining operations on about 35 acres of the tract, public records show.
The company has estimated the site contains more than $70 million worth of materials.
In 2016, the company began discussing its plans with the county and started looking to rezone the site to a classification that would allow mining, according to court records.
The company's lawsuit states that the council even changed its zoning policies to permit mining in commercial agriculture districts at the same time the company sought the rezoning to that classification.
The rezoning was approved in February 2017 with a favorable recommendation from county staff, according to court documents.
The company asserts it has spent more than $100,000 on engineering firms, geological testing and other research for the project. Investors were also lined up for the mining operation.
The county permit initially came up for a vote on Aug. 22, 2017, but an outcry from residents prompted Hardee, who represents the area in question, to ask his peers to postpone the vote until the company could meet with the community.
On Sept. 26, 2017, a community meeting was held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, which sits near the proposed mine.
Afterwards, a resolution was placed on the Oct. 17, 2017, council agenda.
Court documents indicate the company withdrew its request for a mining permit to give the business more time to respond to the public's concerns about the mine. However, county council chose to proceed anyway and unanimously voted against approving the local permit. The company maintains it did not know the council would vote on the resolution that night and did not have a chance to respond to council members’ concerns.
The company has also stated in court papers that county officials knew about their plans and guided them through the process until a backlash from residents led to the council's vote.
The council revisited the issue in March 2018 but again would not grant the company a local mining permit. In June of that year, county council amended some of its mining policies, but the permit ordinance, which has been on the county’s books since the mid-2000s, remains in effect.
The county, however, could be forced to change that policy. Lydon, the federal judge, wrote that county officials can’t overrule a state decision.
“Horry County understood its zoning power and, in fact, enacted zoning ordinances to regulate which land could be used for mining,” Lydon’s order states. “The legislature did not intend to reserve for local county councils a veto power over permits authorized by DHEC. Here, Horry County Council sought to issue mine permits and to enable itself to deny landowners the ability to engage in activity that they otherwise had a right to engage in under state law and the provisions of the Horry County zoning ordinance.”
