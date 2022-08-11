Horry County Council plans to spend $4.5 million on nearly 500 acres that would hold a new equestrian and rural civic center.
The council’s infrastructure and regulation committee on Tuesday approved the framework for the land deal, which includes $2.8 million from Horry Electric Cooperative, just over $1.5 million from the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds and nearly $270,000 from the sale of a coquina mine.
“It’s a huge win for all of Horry County, specifically the western and the rural areas,” said Horry County Councilman Al Allen, whose district includes the Aynor area. “It’s going to add an element to draw in a rural type of tourism.”
County officials would not identify the property in western Horry that they are buying, citing the ongoing negotiations. However, Allen said county officials expect to close on the site within 30 days. He said the county has already been in talks with equestrian groups about the features the proposed facility should offer.
“We’ve got some great possibilities,” he said. “And we’re going to have some big plans coming forward.”
During the infrastructure and regulation committee’s meeting this week, county leaders supported transferring $1.6 million in federal ARPA funds — which are designed to help the county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic — to the land purchase. The money will come from nearly $5.3 million in ARPA money that had not been committed to any particular project, said Barry Spivey, an assistant administrator with the county. Nearly $70 million from the ARPA program was committed to Horry County last year.
A resolution to transfer the money for the land purchase will now go to the full council for final approval. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
The equestrian and rural civic center is six years in the making. Primarily funded by Horry Electric, the purpose of the facility is to host rodeos, farm equipment shows and other equestrian or agricultural events.
Horry Electric leaders initially wanted the facility as a host site for the annual meeting the cooperative holds for its members.
The plans evolved into a sprawling complex that county officials hope will be similar to the T. Ed Garrison Arena in Anderson County. That facility is run by Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension Service and promotes the state’s livestock industry by hosting agribusiness shows, exhibits and educational programs.
County and Horry Electric officials have said the local facility could be rented by outside groups such as the Shriners or veterans organizations in addition to agriculture-related or equestrian entities.
“In other areas that we’ve seen that have done similar things with these arenas, it just brings in so much business,” said Horry County Councilman Mark Causey, who represents the Loris area. “So many people come in for these events. It’s a positive thing for the entire county.”
In recent years, county officials have reviewed multiple potential sites for the project. However, they began focusing on a property that consists of just over 800 acres located in the S.C. 22 corridor near the S.C. 319 intersection.
Last year, the county had an option to purchase the site, but that expired on Nov. 15 and the two sides struggled to reach an agreement on the price.
In February, county leaders said they would broaden their search, and they reviewed seven properties ranging in size from 210 acres to more than 1,100. They also said additional sites may be under consideration.
Although council members said they have finally reached an agreement to buy property, building the arena is another matter.
Allen said he hopes the county can break ground on the project in 12 to 18 months, though he’s not sure if that’s possible.
“There’s a lot of factors involved,” he said. “No. 1 is funding, of course.”
The county has never provided a formal estimate on what it would cost to construct the center. However, the county’s parks and open space plan projects that a facility meeting the county’s goals would cost more than $30 million and require $1.55 million annually to operate.
“The facility should include an arena, show rings, fields, paddocks, stalls (permanent or temporary), and equestrian trails,” the county's plan states. “In addition, Recreational Vehicle (RV) and primitive camping, meeting spaces, and additional recreational facilities should be built to accommodate event participants, group retreats, and summer camps. The property should be large enough to accommodate a mix of uses to ensure year-round use, from traditional camp activities to allowing for livestock and agricultural shows, farmers markets, festivals and fairs.”
The county does have some funding pledged to the project. That money comes from Horry Electric, which has provided economic development money that the cooperative would remit to the state if the county didn't spend it. The cooperative’s contribution amounts to $400,000 per year.
