Both Horry County Council and Myrtle Beach City Council plan to discuss a potential settlement in the hospitality fee lawsuit Tuesday night.
County council on Monday morning updated its regular meeting agenda to include a closed-door discussion on the subject and a vote afterwards. Meanwhile, city spokesman Mark Kruea said Myrtle Beach officials plan to hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the case — also in executive session — with a possible vote afterwards.
Neither party has released any details about a potential deal.
The case has dragged on for nearly 18 months. Myrtle Beach sued the county in 2019 over the county’s hospitality fee, a 1.5% levy that had traditionally been collected countywide on hotel rooms, restaurant meals and admission tickets. City officials objected to the county collecting the fee in the city limits without the city’s consent. The courts have generally ruled in the city’s favor, and the county can only collect the fee in the unincorporated areas, not in any municipality.
On Friday, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said it was unlikely the two sides could reach a settlement before Wednesday’s hearing in front of the state Supreme Court, though he said he was optimistic that an agreement could come before the court issues a ruling on the case. He said negotiations over the weekend resulted in some compromises from the two parties. Gardner said county leaders will vote on a potential resolution Tuesday night.
“It’s good for both sides,” he said. “I believe it’s going to pass and I believe it’s going to be very close to what it is now.”
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune could not be reached for comment.
Last week, Gardner said that if the two sides could not come to an agreement before Wednesday's hearing, they would likely let the supreme court judges decide the case. However, he has since backed away from that stance.
On Monday, he said both sides plan to go through oral arguments in front of the state’s highest court regardless of whether a deal is reached on Tuesday. Rescheduling the hearing, which was originally set for March but was pushed back because of COVID-19, could lead to months of additional delays if the settlement plans break down again.
One of the challenges for the parties is that the county wants all of the municipalities in Horry to approve the deal. Gardner said those communities don’t have to vote on the deal at the same time and the cities can vote on it when they hold their regular meetings.
Multiple other Grand Strand cities have supported Myrtle Beach’s position.
The city and the county appeared close to a settlement last fall, but when the respective councils voted on the deal, Horry County Council sought to make two changes. County leaders wanted all Grand Strand cities to support the proposal — Loris and Conway didn’t even vote on it — and they refused to pay attorney fees with hospitality fee money.
The city refused to accept those terms. The legal fees have continued to be a sticking point for some county council members who have said they remain opposed to spending millions on lawyers in this case.
In recent weeks, several members from each council have met privately to discuss settlement possibilities.
“We’re moving forward,” Gardner said. “Everyone’s stepping up to the table.”
