Horry County and Myrtle Beach leaders on Tuesday approved the framework for a deal to settle the hospitality fee lawsuit, potentially enabling each government to access millions of public dollars at a time when their budgets are cash-strapped because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Few details about the proposed agreement have been released, but officials said the tentative deal does not include earmarked funding for I-73, a proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95.
"Everybody's moving in the right direction," Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said after the meeting. "I think we will have a settlement before everything's over with. Right now, we're still in the process."
The tentative agreement comes a day before the state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case. The hearing was originally scheduled for March, but it was postposed because of COVID-19. County leaders said they will still participate in Wednesday's hearing because if the deal falls through then the high court could decide the case.
County officials said other Grand Strand municipalities would need to sign off on the agreement before it could be finalized, and a judge would also have to approve the settlement.
County leaders have sought to preserve the 1.5% hospitality fee that had traditionally been collected on all hotel stays, restaurant meals and admission tickets sold countywide. The fee was created in the 1990s to pay for road projects such as S.C. 31 and S.C. 22.
The fee likely would have already ended if county council hadn’t removed a sunset provision in the ordinance that created it. That provision stated that once the road debt was paid off, the county could no longer collect that money.
County leaders had planned to use hospitality money for building I-73, but they also hoped to spend a portion of those dollars on improving public safety services. That idea upset some municipal leaders, who objected to fees being collected inside their borders paying for county services. Multiple Grand Strand cities sided with Myrtle Beach on this issue.
Myrtle Beach sued the county last year, arguing that the county should have stopped collecting the 1.5% levy in the city limits without its consent. So far, the courts have ruled in the city's favor and the county is barred from collecting the fee inside municipal borders.
During this process, Myrtle Beach also created its own 1% hospitality tax, and county leaders have objected to reinstating their 1.5% fee if the city's tax remains in place.
While terms of the proposed deal have not been released, county officials did publicly state their position about what to do with $19 million in hospitality fee money that was collected in Grand Strand cities between the time the road debts were paid off and a judge's ruling that the county had to stop collecting the fee in municipal limits.
City officials wanted to provide half of that money to the S.C. Bar Association as part of the settlement, while county leaders disagreed with that move.
"I'm not going to vote to give $9 million, plus or minus, to the court system out of that fund when it plainly states in there that that's not a use for it," Horry County Councilman Harold Worley said, referring to the legislation that created the hospitality fee. "If the legislature had intended it to be used that way, they would have voted that way."
What the two sides ultimately agreed to do is go before a judge and present their cases for distributing the $19 million, allowing the court to resolve that aspect of the case.
They seem to be in agreement on the other points of the deal.
"We made great strides tonight," Gardner said.
As for the funding the interstate, the chairman said that issue will be dealt with later.
"At some point in time, I-73 will be addressed," he said. "But for tonight, we're just trying to resolve the conflict on the hospitality fees."
This is not the first time the two sides have appeared close to resolving this dispute.
The city and the county seemed headed toward a settlement last fall, but when the respective councils voted on the deal, Horry County Council wanted to make two changes. County leaders insisted that all Grand Strand cities support the proposal — Loris and Conway didn’t even vote on it — and they refused to pay attorney fees with hospitality fee money.
The city refused to accept those terms.
This time, leaders on both sides said they are in a better position because they have the clear structure for a deal that both councils support.
“It’s a big day," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. "It’s a great day.”
In recent weeks, several members from each council have met privately to discuss settlement possibilities.
The two sides reached a potential deal as they have grappled with the financial realities of the COVID-19 crisis. In June, the county approved a budget that is more than $70 million below last year’s spending plan. City officials have also tightened their belts.
"We're all feeling budget crunches this year," Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato said. "That helped to get us to the table. It still took a lot for us to get to the point where we were agreeing on the things that we were agreeing on. I certainly think COVID played a part in it."
