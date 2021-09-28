Horry County Council will vote next week on a plan to spend millions on S.C. 90, but the council won’t be discussing any funding for I-73 — at least not yet.
Although some council members initially hoped to vote next week on a proposal to spend $4.2 million per year for up to 30 years on the interstate, on Tuesday they agreed to postpone those talks because state lawmakers had given them more time to work with Grand Strand cities on crafting a local funding package for I-73. The original deadline was the end of the month.
“Everyone just wants to make sure that we get everything right,” said state Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, who chairs the National I-73/74/75 Corridor Association. “We’re not in any rush to make the decisions on how this money should be spent.”
County leaders have been in talks with officials from Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and the state legislative delegation about a $750 million funding package for I-73 that would include $250 million from local governments and $500 million in state funding. The idea behind the proposal is that this money combined with federal dollars would pay for constructing the road from the Grand Strand to I-95, which has been projected to cost around $1.5 billion.
State lawmakers initially told county and city officials that they needed a local commitment by the end of September so they could pursue I-73 funding from the nearly $2.5 billion that South Carolina is receiving as part of the federal COVID-19 relief package.
“They wanted the local commitment in place before they went back to make that ask,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who has been leading the county’s efforts to secure funding for I-73. “And so when that timeline changed to January, it bought us a little bit more time to get our ducks in a row.”
The council’s administration committee had planned to make recommendations on two resolutions at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. One resolution called for designating more than $30 million for S.C. 90 improvements. A second resolution would pledge $4.2 million annually for up to 30 years for constructing the county portion of I-73.
Some council members view the resolutions as companion proposals because they don’t want to support a new interstate without also addressing the problems on S.C. 90, which officials have said is nearly at capacity.
However, the proposals call for different funding sources for each project.
County leaders are discussing pledging hospitality fee money to I-73. Hospitality fees are 1.5% levies that are collected countywide on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets.
The money for S.C. 90 would come from the county’s RIDE II road-building program. Funded by a 1% sales tax, RIDE II has paid for projects such as the widening of S.C. 707, the extension of International Drive and improvements to Glenns Bay Road. With the last of those projects in their final stages, county officials said last week that nearly $32 million is projected to be left over from the roads program.
County leaders hope to use that money to help pay for enhancements to S.C. 90 between S.C. 22 and U.S. 501 Business. Although the early estimates for the total cost of that project hover around $200 million, council members want to use the RIDE II funding to address some of the low-lying areas or at least pay for engineering, right-of-way acquisition or any required studies.
“It costs money to get the ball rolling,” said Horry County Councilman Mark Causey, whose district includes part of the S.C. 90 corridor. “It is a small drop in the bucket, but we can get a lot started and moving. And at least the people will now know that we’re serious about moving forward.”
Apart from having more time to develop their I-73 plan, another reason county leaders wanted to delay voting on the interstate money is because of some strings tied to the funding source.
The county’s hospitality fees were the subject of a lawsuit brought by the city of Myrtle Beach against the county in 2019. City officials argued the fees were being collected in the city without their consent. Other municipalities backed Myrtle Beach and the legal wrangling continued until a settlement was finalized in April.
As part of that agreement, the county and the municipalities did not commit any money to I-73, but instead they opted to continue discussions about funding road projects, including the interstate. That’s because some city and town leaders wanted to address what they believed were more important projects in their jurisdictions.
On Wednesday, county officials said the staff members from the municipalities will meet with county officials to discuss the interstate plans.
“If we went ahead with the resolution as it was written, then we’d be sort of jumping the gun based on not knowing exactly what the cities are going to do,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who chairs the administration committee. That committee expects to discuss the I-73 funding agreement at its next meeting on Oct. 26.
Despite the delay, I-73 proponents remain optimistic about reaching a local agreement on funding for the interstate.
“Of course, had things gone forward today would I have been a little happier? Always,” Brittain said. “But I don’t see this as any kind of setback, any kind of problem. … I’m still all smiles. I’d have a bigger grin had everything gone exactly according to the way that I thought it was going to go today.”
