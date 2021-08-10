Horry County Council on Tuesday will begin debating a plan for slowing development in the fast-growing S.C. 90 corridor.
The council’s infrastructure and regulation committee is scheduled to discuss a resolution that would express county’s officials' wish to limit rezonings for high-density housing projects between S.C. 22 and U.S. 501 Business near Conway.
“There have been a right good many people that want something done,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, whose district includes part of the S.C. 90 corridor. “You know where the traffic is today. And what’s already permitted is almost going to double that. … and nobody seems to know where we can get any money to work on that road.”
County officials have estimated that expanding S.C. 90 and raising the road’s low-lying areas would cost well over half a billion dollars. That’s far more than the maximum amount countywide impact fees could generate over 10 years ($133 million) and possibly as much as the county’s entire eight-year RIDE III road construction program ($592 million), which is funded by a sales tax.
“It was on top of the list for RIDE III,” Hardee said, referring to the referendum on the road program that voters approved in 2016. “That tells you there was a need for it. But they pulled it off because it would have taken every penny to do it and they couldn’t do anything else. It kind of got pushed to the side. So we’ve got to come up with the money.”
Some council members have said they don’t see a need to halt building along the entire S.C. 90 corridor, but they don’t want people moving into areas where neighbors are already susceptible to being stranded during a flood. Until the county can find a funding source for the needed infrastructure improvements, several council members said they won’t vote for rezonings in those areas. They plan to ask their peers on the council to take the same position.
The latest effort follows the model of what councilman Harold Worley did for the Highway 57 corridor late last year. In November, the council approved a resolution indicating that county leaders would not support high-density rezonings in that area until the northern extension of S.C. 31 is finished.
The resolution that council members will discuss Tuesday afternoon focuses on a stretch of highway that in some places has seen its daily traffic count jump by 120% since 2015, according to county records. That’s not surprising considering county officials completed an extension of International Drive, which connects S.C. 90 with Carolina Forest, in 2018.
The resolution states that council members will seek to limit rezonings within 1.5 miles of this section of S.C. 90 “until such time as Highway 90 is improved to handle additional capacity.”
In the meantime, Hardee said county leaders are meeting with state lawmakers and transportation officials to discuss possible funding for improving sections of the highway. The effort would be piecemeal, but it would be progress.
“Get something started,” Hardee said.
The resolution is not a formal construction moratorium, which drew legal concerns from county officials, but it would have a similar effect. However, construction can continue on land that doesn't need a rezoning.
The proposal also would not impact two rezoning requests that went before the planning commission last week and are heading to county council for a final decision. Those properties lie east of S.C. 22.
One of those plans calls for building 523 houses near the intersection of S.C. 90 and Vaught Ridge Road and another would add 97 townhomes directly off S.C. 90 in the Longs area. Both rezoning requests received favorable recommendations from the commission and county staff.
During the commission meeting last week, S.C. 90 residents repeated their traffic and flooding concerns and explained why the area’s infrastructure needs to be improved before more homes are added.
“There's just no other way to put it," said Amelia Wood, who lives in the S.C. 90 area. "We’re just fed up.”
The council’s infrastructure and regulation committee meets at 2 p.m. If the committee supports the proposal, it would be forwarded to the full council with a favorable recommendation. The council’s next meeting is Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.