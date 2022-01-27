Horry County officials want to use federal COVID relief dollars to upgrade a rail line in Carolina Forest.
County officials plan to pledge $450,000 toward improving the portion of the railroad along U.S. 501 between Postal Way and River Oaks Drive, according to public records. That funding would be contingent upon the railroad company RJ Corman matching that contribution.
“This gets that section of the railroad actually operational,” said assistant county administrator Barry Spivey. “And there are customers who are currently locating on that line who would benefit from this increase in service.”
Last year, RJ Corman requested more than $1 million for rail line improvements, primarily to provide service to businesses in the Carolina Forest area.
The county owns 14 miles of railway between the Waccamaw River and Myrtle Beach. The railroad company wants to upgrade a five-mile section of those tracks, which RJ Corman leases from the county but hasn’t been able to use because of maintenance problems.
The price tag for the upgrades is $886,041. That would include tie replacements and ballasts, among other enhancements.
The goal of the project is to make the tracks safe so trains can access industrial sites near the line’s end at the Intracoastal Waterway. RJ Corman officials have said a business moved to that area and needs rail service, while other parcels could be marketed to potential rail customers if this line is activated.
The railroad in Horry County has seen major upgrades since RJ Corman bought the line in 2015.
Before that purchase, most of the tracks were owned by the Carolina Southern Railroad. When federal officials implemented new standards for bridges in 2011, the Carolina Southern's owners said they didn’t have the money to bring some of their bridges up to code and voluntarily shut down most their rail service.
At the time, about 800 Horry County workers were employed by companies that used the railroad and 3,600 jobs were connected to those businesses, according to a Coastal Carolina University study. The annual state and local tax revenue from jobs related to rail access then was $12.32 million.
After RJ Corman acquired the local railroad, the county received more than $17 million in federal grant money for track upgrades that allowed trains to travel at faster speeds. The focus of that project was to make the line more efficient and capable of serving additional businesses.
“They certainly have achieved that goal,” Spivey said. “That grant essentially covered renovation of the railroad from the Mullins area all the way to Chadbourn [N.C.] and then back into South Carolina all the way to Conway, and it proceeded to a small portion of our own line.”
Where the work stopped is near the Wild Wing neighborhood. At the time the first grant was approved, Spivey said there weren’t other customers farther down the line.
Now that’s not the case.
Railroad officials maintain the growing demand continues a trend that started when the railroad ownership changed hands.
During a presentation to Horry County Council last month, Adam Boyles, RJ Corman’s director of commercial development, pointed out that in 2015 the local rail line saw zero car loads. Last year, RJ Corman expected that total to top 5,000.
Boyles could not be reached for comment.
Horry County Council’s administration committee on Monday recommended that the full council approve the funding. The resolution will now go to the full council for a final decision. The council's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
The money would come from the county’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, the county is expected to receive more than $68 million from the program, which is designed to offset the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.
In Horry County’s case, the county lost more than $34 million in expected revenues because of the pandemic and this money would be used for the railroad.
