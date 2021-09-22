Horry County’s flood ordinance may still see additional changes after county leaders again balked at finalizing new building codes for low-lying areas.
County council on Tuesday unanimously voted to send the ordinance back to committee for additional revisions. Those changes could potentially overhaul new rules requiring higher building in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence. County leaders also want to delay the implementation of the ordinance to ensure that developments already under construction are not impacted.
“What I want to do is do it right,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said after the meeting. “And if it takes sending it back down to work out the kinks, then I want to do that. We need to have it ready no later than, I think, the middle of December. We have time to get it done and done right, so we might as well do it that way.”
The movement to change the ordinance, which was originally approved in July, began last month after engineers pushed back against some of the new standards.
Specifically, they objected to the proposed supplemental flood zones.
As part of the updated ordinance, the county created new building requirements for properties in not only the high-risk flood zones designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) but also those that fall in supplemental flood zones, areas that flooded during Florence in 2018 even though they were not in a FEMA flood zone.
Those zones were drawn by the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University and are based on the flood levels from Florence.
Incorporating those zones into the county’s overhauled flood ordinance means that new homes would have to be built 3 feet above the Florence levels.
But some engineers criticized the zones, saying they would negatively affect the aesthetics of developing neighborhoods, leading to new houses on one side of a street being significantly higher than older homes on the other side.
“It looks weird,” Steve Powell of Venture Engineering said last month. “And it provides no benefit. Are you really working to protect the house in the Florence flood zone when the house across the street has no protection? I don’t think they really fairly considered how it might be implemented. … To keep it from looking like Fido’s butt, you’d have to almost make the entire community elevated above Florence.”
Powell has shared his concerns with Gardner. After Tuesday’s meeting, Gardner said he doubted the latest delay would impact the supplemental flood zones, though he didn’t rule out that possibility.
“I don’t think that’s what’s being discussed,” he said. “But if somebody wants to talk about that, we will certainly listen to them. … That is something that we worked hard on. And if it’s not going to work or if it’s something that’s too stringent, I’d like to hear about it now rather than next year.”
So what else could change?
Council members didn’t say much during the brief discussion about sending the ordinance back to the committee.
“It’s a good ordinance,” said councilman Al Allen, who chairs the infrastructure and regulation committee and proposed further revising the ordinance. “But there’s a couple of little small loose ends that need to be tied up.”
After the meeting, Allen said his concerns had to do with the legality of changing regulations after developers had already started building projects and the fairest way to decide where the cutoff between the old and new standards should be. Council members had already discussed delaying enforcement of the ordinance until Nov. 15, but Allen feared that once the ordinance was approved it would take effect immediately.
“If we’d have voted it on it tonight, tomorrow they would have had to adhere to it,” he said. “That’s not being fair.”
Allen said he doesn’t want the policy to see sweeping changes.
“It’s not about changing the ordinance itself,” he said. “It’s a good ordinance. It’s just about implementation and the legal aspects of it.”
After county council decided to reconsider the ordinance on Aug. 17, they said they wanted to make some minor tweaks to the policy at the committee level.
When Allen’s committee met last week, council members discussed some potential major revisions, including changing the supplemental flood zones, but they ultimately didn’t support those proposals, voting instead to make the minor adjustments such as not holding coastal landowners to the same building regulations as properties near the rivers.
But county staff noted that the development community had requested other changes to the supplemental flood zones, including reducing the home height requirement to 2 feet above the Florence levels instead of the recommended 3 feet.
Another proposal would have affected the county’s new requirements for what’s known as “compensatory storage.” The idea behind this regulation is that floodplains help store floodwater, and when a house or building is constructed that storage capacity is lost.
Under the county’s proposed flood ordinance, compensatory storage must be provided to offset that loss, but the industry had suggested removing that requirement in the supplemental flood zones.
“We’ve heard a lot of input from the industry,” said David Gilreath, the assistant county administrator over infrastructure and regulation, speaking to the committee last week.
County staff noted that Florence’s flood levels showed a stark difference from the FEMA maps north of Conway but were similar to the federal maps in some other areas. They also said that while the supplemental zones are an additional safeguard based on a single disaster, there is evidence that hurricanes are generating more rainfall and moving slower.
“There’s no science per se for the supplemental flood zone additional freeboard except for the fact that it’s one foot and every time that water comes up, having that foot is a valuable foot,” Gilreath said.
Yet during that discussion Allen noted a concern that he reiterated Tuesday, one that seems to be driving the latest changes: finding an equitable way to introduce the standards.
“It’s going to be extremely hard on them to change up on them in the middle of the game,” he said of developers that already have projects underway.
Advocates for flood victims have asked council members not to dilute the flood ordinance beyond the minor changes the committee supported last week.
“We have conceded on the revisions,” said April O’Leary of Horry County Rising, speaking at the infrastructure and regulation committee last week. “But any major change … will come at a grave cost to our families in the future and lead to unnecessary human suffering.”
The infrastructure and regulation committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 12.
When asked about the influence of the development industry on county council, Gardner said county leaders would weigh the concerns of different groups.
“There’s always been construction people who want to build and the last person to move here doesn’t want anybody else moving here,” he said. “That’s kind of a joke, but it’s worked out to be that’s the way it is. We try to balance the interests.”
