Horry County’s flood ordinance may still see additional changes after county leaders again balked at finalizing new building codes for low-lying areas.

County council on Tuesday unanimously voted to send the ordinance back to committee for additional revisions. Those changes could potentially overhaul new rules requiring higher building in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence. County leaders also want to delay the implementation of the ordinance to ensure that developments already under construction are not impacted.

“What I want to do is do it right,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said after the meeting. “And if it takes sending it back down to work out the kinks, then I want to do that. We need to have it ready no later than, I think, the middle of December. We have time to get it done and done right, so we might as well do it that way.”

The movement to change the ordinance, which was originally approved in July, began last month after engineers pushed back against some of the new standards.

Specifically, they objected to the proposed supplemental flood zones.

As part of the updated ordinance, the county created new building requirements for properties in not only the high-risk flood zones designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) but also those that fall in supplemental flood zones, areas that flooded during Florence in 2018 even though they were not in a FEMA flood zone.

Those zones were drawn by the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University and are based on the flood levels from Florence.

Incorporating those zones into the county’s overhauled flood ordinance means that new homes would have to be built 3 feet above the Florence levels.

But some engineers criticized the zones, saying they would negatively affect the aesthetics of developing neighborhoods, leading to new houses on one side of a street being significantly higher than older homes on the other side.