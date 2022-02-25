Horry County staffers will spend the coming weeks researching properties in western Horry County as they seek to find alternative sites for an agriculture and equestrian center.
Although county council members have focused on one property along S.C. 22 in recent months, they have been unable to reach an agreement with the owners on the price of the land. That led to a committee meeting Thursday where officials discussed other potential locations. County officials said several of those properties appear to work for the project, though they declined to provide a specific list of finalists and said they need more details.
“This will be a big project, an expensive one,” said Horry County Councilman Al Allen, who chairs the committee tasked with screening potential properties for the center. “Council wants to make sure that all of our i’s are dotted and our t’s are crossed.”
The center is six years in the making. Primarily funded by Horry Electric Cooperative, the purpose of the facility is to host rodeos, farm equipment shows and other equestrian or agricultural events. Cooperative leaders have also requested that the facility be large enough to hold an annual meeting for its members. County and cooperative officials have said the site could be rented by outside groups such as the Shriners or veterans organizations.
County officials have discussed modeling the facility after the T. Ed Garrison Arena in Anderson County. That facility is run by Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension Service and promotes the state’s livestock industry by hosting agribusiness shows, exhibits and educational programs.
The site that county leaders have spent the most time discussing is a property that consists of just over 800 acres located in the S.C. 22 corridor near the S.C. 319 intersection. The property belongs to Bay Lakes Inc., but it has multiple owners, complicating negotiations.
The county had an option to purchase the site, but that expired on Nov. 15. While the two sides haven't reached an agreement on the land price, the discussions are continuing.
The land has a market value of about $2.5 million, according to the county’s online records. The county has $2.4 million available to buy property.
“We’ve spent substantial time looking at this one,” Paul McCulloch, the county’s head of parks and recreation, told county leaders Thursday during their meeting.
McCulloch presented seven properties to the committee. The tracts had been suggested to the county as potential sites for the center, but not all of them meet the county’s requirements. For example, the county wants to buy a site that’s at least 100 acres and preferably 200 acres. The county also needs enough upland property to construct barns, an arena and other facilities.
Of the sites discussed Thursday, five consisted of more than 200 acres, ranging in size from 210 acres to more than 1,100.
Here’s a snapshot of those tracts:
• S.C. 22 and S.C. 319: Spanning more than 800 acres, this site does contain extensive wetlands, though county officials said it also holds enough uplands to meet their needs.
• Former Rolling Hills Golf Course: Located on U.S. 501 just north of Aynor, this site consists of nearly 216 acres and includes frontage access to a major corridor. The property’s zoning is also accommodating for development.
• S.C. 410: Located just north of Baxter Forks (the intersection of S.C. 410 and U.S. 701 North), this site covers nearly 230 acres. This property does have a road that bisects it.
• Enoch Road/U.S. 501: Just north of Conway, this is the largest of the tracts being considered, spanning nearly 1,140 acres.
• S.C. 22: This one is close to the Bay Lakes land, just east of the highway’s intersection with S.C. 319. Divided by S.C. 22, this tract consists of 215 acres and the county is interested in the land on the north side of the highway.
Those are the sites that council members reviewed during the open session of their meeting this week, though Allen said there are other tracts that have been suggested to the county that have not been discussed publicly.
He hopes to hold another meeting with the committee in a few weeks so they can evaluate their options. Once they decide on a property, they will present the site to the full council for approval.
“We still on track,” he said. “We just ain’t found the station to pull into yet.”
But Allen hopes to have contract signed on land for the center within six months.
“We’re shooting for a contract on a land purchase as soon as practical for the county,” he said. “Because this has been an ongoing thing for several years. It’s time to get this train on down the track.”
