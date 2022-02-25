Horry County staffers will spend the coming weeks researching properties in western Horry County as they seek to find alternative sites for an agriculture and equestrian center.

Although county council members have focused on one property along S.C. 22 in recent months, they have been unable to reach an agreement with the owners on the price of the land. That led to a committee meeting Thursday where officials discussed other potential locations. County officials said several of those properties appear to work for the project, though they declined to provide a specific list of finalists and said they need more details.

“This will be a big project, an expensive one,” said Horry County Councilman Al Allen, who chairs the committee tasked with screening potential properties for the center. “Council wants to make sure that all of our i’s are dotted and our t’s are crossed.”

The center is six years in the making. Primarily funded by Horry Electric Cooperative, the purpose of the facility is to host rodeos, farm equipment shows and other equestrian or agricultural events. Cooperative leaders have also requested that the facility be large enough to hold an annual meeting for its members. County and cooperative officials have said the site could be rented by outside groups such as the Shriners or veterans organizations.

County officials have discussed modeling the facility after the T. Ed Garrison Arena in Anderson County. That facility is run by Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension Service and promotes the state’s livestock industry by hosting agribusiness shows, exhibits and educational programs.

The site that county leaders have spent the most time discussing is a property that consists of just over 800 acres located in the S.C. 22 corridor near the S.C. 319 intersection. The property belongs to Bay Lakes Inc., but it has multiple owners, complicating negotiations.

The county had an option to purchase the site, but that expired on Nov. 15. While the two sides haven't reached an agreement on the land price, the discussions are continuing.