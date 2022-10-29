The Horry County Literacy Council’s biggest fundraiser, a Murder Mystery Dinner at the Grande Dunes Golf Club, is what keeps Horry County reading.
The event will be Saturday, Feb. 4.
The production is the primary way the Council raises money, with other ways being through donations and grants.
Funds raised will allow the council to “continue to make a positive impact in our community,” said Cheryl Mathieu, the council’s executive director.
That impact right now is serving more than 60 students with one-on-one tutoring at area libraries and more than 200 in after-school programs at recreation centers.
Students are served at rec centers in the North Strand, the South Strand, Carolina Forest and Green Sea.
The tutoring is free, volunteer training is free and materials are free.
This will be the second year for the Murder Mystery Dinner because of COVID-19. The event was held in 2020 but not in 2021 or 2022.
This year, the Carolina Forest High School Drama Club is writing and producing the script for the presentation, “Who Killed Broadway?”
CFHS theatre teacher Meredith Taylor said the show is "a take on a 1950s old Hollywood stage production when the main character, whose name is Broadway, turns up murdered and everyone is questioned.”
About 20 students in the advanced drama department will be involved.
The Council used to take students as young as second-graders, but COVID-19 brought a large influx of first graders. Now, students from first grade level to senior citizens are tutored by the organization.
What the Council needs from the community, along with more volunteers and more students, is for folks to attend the Murder Mystery Dinner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 by getting their tickets in November. Call the Council’s office at 843-945-4105 or use PayPal or a check.
In addition to the tutoring, the Council offers the Reading Creates program, which is also free with no registration required.
This elementary school-level program reads and learns from a book at The Back Again Bookshop in the Fresh Market Plaza and then does an art project based on the book.
“That levels the playing field,” Mathieu said. “It can be a struggle for some of the young readers, but the art project completely levels the playing field.”
According to the Council’s website, www.horrycountyliteracy.org, children of parents with low literacy skills have a 72% chance of being at the lowest reading levels.
Of adults with the lowest literacy skills, 43% live in poverty and 70% of adult welfare recipients have low literacy levels.
To volunteer or be tutored, call Mathieu at 843-945-4105 or email to literacyhc@gmail.com.
