Horry County Council needs one more vote to approve its nearly $680 million budget without any tax or fee increases.
But some county leaders want to add a tax hike to the final version of the spending plan before they approve it next month.
“Look at the inflation that you have out there,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, who asked council members to consider a tax increase. “We can keep kicking this can down the road. The old commercial … it used to say, ‘Pay me now or pay me later.’ That’s what we’re fixing to have to do.”
Hardee recommended that county leaders increase taxes by 2 mills, which would amount to about $16 more per year for an owner-occupied home worth $200,000. For a second home of the same value, the increase would be $24 per year.
However, it’s unclear if other council members will go along with a tax increase, especially considering that seven of them will be on the ballot next month and five are in contested primaries.
Hardee, who is not up for reelection this year, said the tax increase would be small and preferable to a large hike in future years.
“If we don’t do something, we’re going to be in such a deep hole,” he said. “The people are going to be very unhappy with what’s going to happen down the road."
Councilman Johnny Vaught agreed. Vaught, who is running for council chairman, said he sees merit in Hardee's idea and has heard from other council members who feel the same way.
"He's got a good point," he said. "It's prudent. It's logical to do something like that."
But not everyone supports the proposal.
Councilman Harold Worley countered that additional funding should come from impact fees on new construction, not a tax hike. Last week, council members rejected a proposal to increase impact fees to the highest levels allowed.
Most councilmen said they weren’t opposed to raising the impact fees on new homes, but they found the proposed commercial rates exorbitant. Others also pointed out that council members have more flexibility with the revenues that come from a tax increase. Impact fees can’t be spent on recurring expenses such as employee salaries. Property tax dollars can pay for those staffers.
However, Worley has suggested that the county use the impact fee revenues to pay for infrastructure projects and shift capital dollars already in the budget toward staffing.
“We need more money,” he said. “But what we need to do is we need to take a look at who and what is putting pressure on our budget, and that is growth. We need to pass the impact fee. … We don’t need to be adding millage increases.”
Before council members took their second vote on the budget, they discussed changes to the spending plan.
County officials had originally proposed a 5% raise for all of the county’s nearly 3,000 employees. The additional money was part of a plan to retain workers and respond to the inflationary prices sweeping the country. Along with the raises, county officials proposed making one-time quarterly payments that totaled $1,500 per year.
Now county officials are considering offering one-time quarterly payments up to $2,500 per worker and they are looking at offering bigger raises based on salary levels. Those raises would be particularly generous to police officers.
For example, a commissioned officer making less than $45,000 per year would receive a 15% pay increase under the county’s latest budget. All other employees making under $45,000 would receive 10% raises.
The second tier in this proposal focuses on employees making between $45,000 and $100,000. Commissioned officers in that group would receive raises of 11.25% while other workers in that range would receive 7.5% raises.
Employees making over $100,000 would get 5% raises with the exception of commissioned officers, who would receive 7.5% raises.
With Myrtle Beach police boosting compensation and state agencies such as the S.C. Highway Patrol, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also giving raises, the move is designed to make county law enforcement more competitive.
“This gets us into that range, I think, for us to compete with those [agencies] within the county, those with the state and the huge number of positions they will be trying to fill very quickly here,” Horry County Assistant Administrator Barry Spivey said.
Spivey pointed out that the latest data shows the county will have about $8.3 million more in its budget than previously projected, including higher property tax and business license fee revenues.
He said the county will need to add staff in the coming years to keep pace with population growth. To maintain the current level of service, the county will need to add 94 employees per year for the next five years, Spivey said. There are 56 new positions in the latest budget.
Tuesday's budget vote passed with council members Gary Loftus and Tyler Servant casting the only no votes. A third and final vote will come in June. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for June 7.
Despite the additional revenues from growth, Hardee stressed that he wants the council to consider a tax increase. He said he’s spoken with former county officials who recommend approving a series of smaller increases to adjust to higher costs.
“What Mr. Spivey has done for us is kind of robbing this pot to put in this pot, taking it from this pot to put in this pot just to make things meet,” Hardee said. “We have got to take care of our people, and we don’t need to dig this hole to where we put our citizens in a bind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.