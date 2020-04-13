Horry County officials looked at a potential site for a Loris recreation center on Monday, but they stressed that finding the money to build such a facility remains the biggest hurdle for the $12 million project.
The 370-acre tract that county leaders visited sits near Loris High School and the Loris Nature Park. Although the property owners said all the land is for sale, county officials are only interested in buying about 10-20 acres.
“It’d be plenty of room to have you a nice little site,” Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell said, though he added that council members must identify a funding source first.
“Y’all have got to figure out how you’re going to pay for it,” he said. “It makes sense here. You’ve got the high school, you’ve got the elementary school and you’ve got our park.”
Despite their interest in building another center, Horry officials are struggling to maintain the three recreation centers, 30-plus parks and 27 boat landings that are already part of the countywide recreation network. During last year’s budget crunch, they debated closing the Carolina Forest rec center and dozens of other facilities, including seven parks and seven boat landings. Rather than approve a tax hike for the recreation programs, county council raised business license fees. That sparked a backlash this spring from some companies, and the council is now looking at restructuring the business license rates.
Apart from those challenges, county officials remain unsure how the COVID-19 crisis will impact their budget, which they will discuss during a Friday retreat. They expect a shortfall because of the all the businesses that have been forced to close due to state-mandated social distancing policies. County leaders were already unsure what they would receive in hospitality fees — which are collected on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets — because of a pending lawsuit filed by the City of Myrtle Beach. The more immediate problems mean a Loris recreation center would likely see further delays.
“I really don’t see it,” councilman Danny Hardee said of addressing the recreation center this year. “When we get through [the hospitality fee lawsuit] with Myrtle Beach, the tax and all that stuff behind us, then I think we should be able to move forward and do what we need to do.”
Councilman Paul Prince, whose district includes the site county leaders visited, said the council needs to follow through on promises to build recreation centers in the Loris and Aynor areas. Those facilities took a backseat to the construction of recreation centers on the North Strand, South Strand and in Carolina Forest a decade ago. Now, he said, it’s time for the rural communities to receive their recreation facilities.
“It would kind of fair it up,” he said. “If the beaches, they’re going to have theirs, I think the little area deserves the same shake as them. And so it needs to happen.”
Along with Prince and Hardee, council chairman Johnny Gardner met with the property owners Monday afternoon. Gosnell and assistant county administrator David Gilreath were there, too.
The land is owned by a limited liability company called Old School Holdings LLC, according to the county’s online property records. The site’s market value is listed at $740,960 on the county’s website.
Dale and Kevin Powell, who identified themselves as the sellers during Monday’s meeting, said the part of the property the county is interested in is not wetlands, but it lacks an adequate drainage system.
“This land is really higher than, I believe, any of the land around,” Kevin Powell said. “It just had poor management.”
The Powells said they would be willing to work with the county on selling a section of the tract that would suit the county’s needs.
“We’re open to 20 acres or 30 acres or all of it,” Kevin Powell said.
Prince likes the property’s proximity to S.C. 9 Business and S.C. 66.
“That’s a good site,” he said. “With all the network, the roads around it, you can come from a lot of different ways to get there.”
Prince said the county could choose another tract for the project, but he wants his peers to move forward with purchasing some land so they can begin construction once a funding plan is adopted.
He said having a recreation center is more important now than when he was a boy.
“Most of us had jobs and had to work,” he said. “These children coming up this day, from the time they’re born ‘til they finish high school, a lot of them, they don’t have jobs and things like we used to. So we need to keep them busy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.