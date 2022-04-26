Horry County Government’s decade-long struggle with a Myrtle Beach area helicopter tour business may be resolved next year, but county officials fear they could still face a lengthy and expensive legal fight, according to public records.

The county sued Helicopter Adventures in July, asking the court to force the company to cease operations on or before Jan. 1, 2024. That’s when a county ordinance requires that all local helicopter tour companies be working out of public airports. Helicopter Adventures is located on land leased from Burroughs & Chapin Co. across U.S. 17 Bypass from Broadway at the Beach near 21st Avenue North. That property is not part of an airport.

“The public gain in this case is the elimination of a significant safety concern and a source of noise pollution, as well as eradicating the disruptive effects of HA’s operations on the use and enjoyment of numerous nearby properties, including many residences in the community,” the county’s July 30 complaint stated.

But on Friday a judge dismissed the county’s case, noting that the county lacked standing to bring the lawsuit because the deadline in its ordinance has not arrived and the company’s lease would not end until August 2023.

“As such, any alleged violation by Defendants of Ordinance 15- 16 is contingent, hypothetical, and abstract,” Judge J. Cordell Maddox Jr.’s order stated. “There are no facts on the record indicating that Defendants’ violation of Ordinance 15-16 is imminent, and because the Ordinance is not yet legally binding, Plaintiff has suffered no invasion of a legally protected interest sufficient to constitute an injury in fact.”

Helicopter Adventures owner Freddie Rick declined to comment on the ruling.

Rick has been fighting to keep his company operating almost since it first opened.

During the summer of 2010 — before Helicopter Adventures began flying — Rick searched for a Grand Strand site that was zoned for helicopter tours, according to court records. He first approached the airports in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, but neither one would allow this type of business. Helicopter sightseeing companies were not specifically mentioned in any of the county’s zoning district provisions.