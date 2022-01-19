Expanding Horry County’s landfill by 42 acres would extend the facility’s life by eight years, according to officials and public records.
But before any plans are approved, the public will have a chance to weigh in on the proposal.
“The board is very interested in the community’s comments,” Horry County Solid Waste Authority Chairman Bo Ives said. “In addition to hearing [residents'] comments, the community has an opportunity to hear what’s entailed in the permit application. You’ll see the work that’s proposed and the limits of the work and have an opportunity to be informed [about] what we expect the consequences to be in the area.”
The expansion plans have been in the works for years as part of an effort to preserve capacity at the S.C. 90 site, which has held trash since the city of Conway opened a landfill there in 1968. The landfill became a county facility in 1972 and the SWA has run it since 1990.
The SWA has sought and received approvals for other landfill expansions over the years, and agency leaders said the latest application, which was submitted last year, is part of a larger strategy for managing waste.
For example, state officials have already agreed to allow the SWA to place construction and demolition debris on the section of the property eyed for the expansion, said Mike Bessant, the SWA’s director of operations.
What the SWA is now pursuing is the opportunity to layer or “piggyback” this area of the landfill, meaning that after the construction debris is placed there, the agency would install a liner and a filtration system over that waste and then pile a different type of debris — household garbage — on top of that. The liner is important because it’s designed to prevent cleaners, pesticides and other waste from polluting the groundwater, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The maximum height of the mound would be 250 feet above sea level.
“The reason it’s called a piggyback is because it’s laying up on top of another hill,” Bessant said. “Why DHEC likes it so good is because this whole unlined landfill will have a liner on it, so no rainwater will go through it. … That’s the big picture.”
If the expansion is approved, SWA officials project the landfill would have garbage capacity through 2051.
So what happens next?
The SWA plans to hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 where citizens interested in the landfill’s future can form a committee to negotiate possible concessions from SWA leaders.
The Jan. 31 meeting will be held at the Horry County Government & Justice Center in Conway. At that meeting, local residents will select a committee of up to 10 members to negotiate with SWA leaders.
At least 80% of the committee must be made up of either registered voters in Horry County or landowners in Horry County. These discussions are known as the Facility Issues Negotiation (FIN) process.
“It’s an important meeting,” said Danny Knight, the SWA’s executive director. “That’s the time that the group will select the number of members of the committee and they will elect who they want to serve on the FIN committee. I like to say that the most important word in FIN is N, which is negotiation. And we’re going to be very open from our end on points of issue.”
Under state law, technical environmental issues that must be addressed during the DHEC permitting process are not subject to these negotiations, which will take place over three meetings in February between the residents and the SWA. DHEC, which is evaluating the expansion application, is not part of the negotiations.
So what is negotiable? Hours of operation, landscaping, recycling efforts that could be implemented, property value protections and road maintenance are on the table.
The last time the SWA went through a similar expansion in 2009, residents requested and received more litter pickup on S.C. 90 and an additional turn lane into the SWA’s headquarters.
Although the agency could have waited to see if enough residents petitioned the SWA to trigger the need for a committee, SWA leaders already agreed to go through the process.
“We’re not going to split hairs,” Bessant said. “We’re just going to do it anyway. We’re going to give the people a chance.”
Once the negotiations are finished, even if the two sides can’t come to terms, the results of those discussions will be submitted to DHEC.
At a meeting last week explaining the committee process, S.C. 90 area resident Amelia Wood said it was important for her to be there.
“It was actually in their solid waste management plan three years ago, so it’s not unexpected that they’re doing this,” she said. “It’s just the fact that I just wish more people knew about things and really could participate in the process.”
