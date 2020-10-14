Christy Griffith said her 14-year-old dog Jazz is weary about going outside in their backyard that adjoins the property of where she has heard the sound of weapons being fired. She said her two children and other dog are also afraid to come outside. There is a berm between her property and the adjoining property across the street from the St. James High School athletic fields. But, she said, she and her father felt bullet debris raining down on them the first day they moved into the home located in the Harmony at St. James neighborhood. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com