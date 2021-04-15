Horry County Fire Rescue will launch a pilot program to provide potentially live-saving medication to trauma patients.
The agency is among the first in the state to administer tranexamic acid (TXA), which reduces blood loss and can be given to gunshot or stabbing victims suffering with internal bleeding.
“Instead of giving them whole blood, we are able to give them this medication,” said Ben Lawson, the county’s EMS manager. "[It] potentially saves lives."
County police are coming off a year that saw the number of homicides more than triple. Horry County police investigated 10 homicide cases in 2019, but saw that number jump to 33 in 2020.
Lawson said the county will provide data about its TXA program to committees with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). If the program goes well, it could be replicated by other organizations statewide.
“Big thing for us there,” he said. “It gets us on the map in South Carolina.”
In a March 9 letter approving the program, DHEC EMS Director Rich Wisniewski instructed Lawson to follow the training and protocols established by Lexington County EMS, which developed the program.
He also mentioned Grand Strand Medical Center, which has the only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center in Horry County.
“Participation and feedback from Grand Strand Medical Center is essential and required,” he wrote.
The program is just one initiative in a multifaceted effort to modernize the agency. HCFR recently overhauled its policies and procedures for EMS services and received state approval for those changes. The agency had been working on the updates since 2019.
“We want to show that we are that premier agency,” Lawson said, “and we’re basically driving the bus of EMS in the state of South Carolina.”
Randy Webster, the assistant county administrator over public safety, said taking progressive EMS measures is important.
“It’s not something to be taken lightly,” he said. “When you compare our service and what we’re delivering at the cost we’re keeping it at, it’s incredible. And there’s a lot of lives saved in this county every single day from the things that we can do.”
