A $25 offer didn’t get Horry County any beaver.

Now county leaders hope $100 will.

County officials recently increased the price for a slain beaver after the initial bounty program yielded no success.

“Hopefully [we’ll] get some more action on the flooding issue by having more participants involved in it,” Horry County Councilman Al Allen said of the beaver program. “We’re hoping that’s going to make a difference with some of the flooding caused by the beavers. … They cause a lot of flooding in Horry County.”

The idea for a beaver bounty program emerged last year during the council’s budget retreat. The county spends more than $200,000 each year contracting with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services division to trap beavers and remove dams.

County officials frequently receive complaints about the large rodents. Beavers destroy timber and crops, and their dams send water into neighborhoods and occasionally wash out roads. The USDA’s nuisance beaver program in South Carolina was developed because of these problems in Horry County.

Initially, county leaders thought that a bounty program would be a cheaper alternative to working with the USDA. However, they now view the bounty program as supplementary to what the federal agency is doing. Statewide, the USDA estimates that its beaver program prevented more than $2 million in damage in 2020, including nearly $370,000 in Horry County.

County officials created the bounty program with the goal of persuading hunters to kill beavers for money, but they weren’t sure what to expect.

However, once their $25 initial offer failed to generate any interest, they raised the bounty and began marketing the program, which they hope will reduce the number of beavers and the damage they cause.

“It’s still kind of in the infant stages,” Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said of the bounty program. “I still talk to a lot of people that hadn’t heard about it. [They say] ‘You mean we can go shoot beavers and get paid for it?’ Hopefully it’ll pick up some speed and help alleviate some of our beaver problems.”