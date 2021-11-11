Horry County officials expect to make a decision about purchasing land for an equestrian and agriculture center in the coming months.
“[The county is] a lot closer than we’ve been in the last five years,” said councilman Al Allen, who chairs the committee that is working on the project. Allen declined to provide other details, citing the ongoing negotiations. “The train’s chugging on down the tracks. That’s about all I can say. I’m excited.”
While county officials have not publicly identified the site they are eyeing for the facility, records reviewed by myhorrynews.com indicate the property consists of more than 800 acres and is located in the S.C. 22 corridor.
The western Horry County tract contains extensive wetlands and county officials hired an outside firm to research whether there are enough uplands to support the full project, which would include facilities such as a center/arena, barns, riding trails and other infrastructure. The research also includes soil studies.
The county had an option to purchase the site, but that expires on Nov. 15. County officials have drafted a contract that if approved would preserve their right to purchase the land while they finish the due diligence on the site.
The entire process is expected to be completed within about six months.
County officials have said the property belongs to an ownership group consisting of multiple individuals, and that adds to the complexity of the negotiations.
Any resolution regarding the contract would have to come before county council for a public vote.
Although the county is making plans to purchase the property, there are no formal drawings outlining the center or even an estimate on the total cost of the project, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said.
County officials plan to use funding from Horry Electric Cooperative to help purchase the land. That money comes from economic development funding that the cooperative would remit to the state if the county didn't use it. That amount is about $400,000 per year. So far, the county has already banked $2 million from the electric cooperative and another $400,000 installment is expected to arrive later this year.
Horry Electric leaders have asked the county to build a facility that would be large enough for the cooperative to hold an annual meeting for its members. The center would not only be available for membership meetings, but county officials envision the facility as a draw for rodeos, farm equipment shows and other equestrian or agricultural events. They also hope the site could be rented by outside groups such as the Shriners or veterans organizations.
County officials have discussed modeling the facility after the T. Ed Garrison Arena in Anderson County. Run by Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension Service, the Garrison arena is touted as the state’s “only full-service public facility designed to promote the state’s billion-dollar livestock industry,” according to Clemson Extension’s website. The arena hosts agriculture and agribusiness shows, exhibits, educational programs and sales.
Blake Lanford, coastal district director with Clemson Extension, sees the Horry County project as an economic boost for the region.
“It’s huge,” said Lanford, who also serves on the committee planning the center. “You’re seizing on the infrastructure you’ve already got in support of tourism. You’re leveraging that. You’re leveraging the Myrtle Beach brand. You’re leveraging the assets at the beach to support development in rural sections or portions of the county. That is exactly what we should be doing in terms of economic development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.