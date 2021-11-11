Horry County officials expect to make a decision about purchasing land for an equestrian and agriculture center in the coming months.

“[The county is] a lot closer than we’ve been in the last five years,” said councilman Al Allen, who chairs the committee that is working on the project. Allen declined to provide other details, citing the ongoing negotiations. “The train’s chugging on down the tracks. That’s about all I can say. I’m excited.”

While county officials have not publicly identified the site they are eyeing for the facility, records reviewed by myhorrynews.com indicate the property consists of more than 800 acres and is located in the S.C. 22 corridor.

The western Horry County tract contains extensive wetlands and county officials hired an outside firm to research whether there are enough uplands to support the full project, which would include facilities such as a center/arena, barns, riding trails and other infrastructure. The research also includes soil studies.

The county had an option to purchase the site, but that expires on Nov. 15. County officials have drafted a contract that if approved would preserve their right to purchase the land while they finish the due diligence on the site.

The entire process is expected to be completed within about six months.

County officials have said the property belongs to an ownership group consisting of multiple individuals, and that adds to the complexity of the negotiations.

Any resolution regarding the contract would have to come before county council for a public vote.

Although the county is making plans to purchase the property, there are no formal drawings outlining the center or even an estimate on the total cost of the project, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said.