Horry County Government will hold a job fair at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center Tuesday afternoon.
From 4-7 p.m., county staff will be at the center discussing the different job opportunities with the county.
Job seekers will be able to use iPads to apply for positions at the site. To speed up the process, applicants are asked to bring paper copies of their resumes. Staff will take photos of the resumes and load them into the county system.
For a look at the positions available, click here.
The center is located at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
