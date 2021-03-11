Horry County leaders continued to spar with state health officials this week after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) informed the county it would not send additional first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Horry County Fire-Rescue.
In a Thursday news release, county officials noted that a DHEC representative had said Wednesday that the county’s order for additional first doses of the COVID-19 would not be filled, despite prior assurances to the contrary. The county’s release said DHEC cited a “miscommunication” among state health officials as the reason for the decision. A DHEC representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
“We remain frustrated by the lack of ability from SCDHEC to consistently communicate with vaccine providers in the state,” the county’s release said. “We are not alone, and we find it necessary to speak out. We have endeavored to work cooperatively with SCDHEC, but have been thwarted at every turn."
The release is the latest development in a weeks-long dispute that centers on the county’s decision to allow government employees — and in some cases their family and friends — to receive the Moderna vaccine during the early 1A phase of the vaccine distribution. DHEC has said it stipulated that those being vaccinated must be part of the group that included those over 65, healthcare workers and medical first responders. The state has since opened the vaccine up to people in the 1B category, which includes teachers, police officers, daycare workers, grocery store workers and those 55 and over.
County officials have contended that DHEC shepherded them through the vaccine process and the criticism the county is facing is unfair. They said they resolved their issues with DHEC and had received assurances that the county was in good standing with the state agency. The county then began accepting appointments through the state's virtual scheduling system. About 800 people falling in the 1A and 1B categories signed up to receive the vaccine from the county.
“Despite indicating their commitment to making sure everyone who received a first dose would receive a second dose in future shipments, Horry County Fire Rescue has not received a shipment of vaccine from SCDHEC since February 12,” the county’s release said. “Horry County Fire Rescue has reserved enough vaccines to administer to those that have signed up. If you are already scheduled to receive your vaccine with Horry County, you should still come to your scheduled appointment. We are also ensuring that everyone who has received a first dose with Horry County will be able to receive their second dose with us.”
However, the county officials have suspended appointments through the state’s scheduling system because they don’t expect to receive further doses from DHEC. The county’s first-dose appointments will conclude April 6. Once all the second-dose appointments have been honored, the county’s vaccination program will end.
“We remain committed to seeing that every person in Horry County that wishes to receive a shot is able to do so,” the county’s release said. “We appreciate the men and women of Horry County Fire Rescue that stepped up to help their community in a time of need and have done a wonderful job administering the vaccine to first responders and the most vulnerable members of our community.”
County officials have maintained that their program for employee vaccinations was similar to what other organizations had done.
After the initial uproar over the county’s procedures, DHEC officials spoke with the county about the process last month. DHEC then emailed Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster explaining its decision. A DHEC official noted that the vaccine should not be given to ineligible individuals unless it was as a last resort to avoid waste.
