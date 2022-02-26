Local governments expect to receive more than $18 million of the landmark $26 billion settlement reached with major drug distributors over the opioid crisis.
More than $300 million is expected to come to South Carolina over the next 18 years, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday. The settlement money is expected to begin arriving later this year.
“These settlements will provide much-needed financial resources which will help combat South Carolina’s opioid epidemic,” Wilson said in a news release. “My Office looks forward to working with stakeholders around the state to ensure that these dollars have the greatest impact possible in each of our communities.”
The deal involves three pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – as well as Johnson & Johnson. Nationwide, more than 4,000 claims were filed by state and local governments regarding opioids. The governments accused the companies of understating the risk of addiction to medical professionals and not following federal requirements for tracking opioid shipments.
The settlement is the second-largest multi-state agreement in history, according to Wilson’s office. Only the tobacco industry settlement was larger.
All of the state’s 46 counties are eligible for funding as well as 43 municipalities and the Health Services District of Kershaw County.
Locally, Horry County Government could receive the most money: nearly $12 million, according to the attorney general’s office. Myrtle Beach is projected to receive as much as $4.3 million while North Myrtle Beach ($1.4 million) and Conway ($660,000) are also eligible for settlement funding.
Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, said there are some caveats to the settlement. For example, the local government funding is contingent upon the state meeting certain benchmarks, such as passing legislation prohibiting further lawsuits.
“If there were other suits after this settlement, the amount of money the state would get would be less,” Kittle said in an email. “So these numbers are not set in stone. It’s also important to stress that this money will be paid out over 18 years. This is not a big lump sum coming in all at once.”
The payments are also not made directly to counties or cities. Local governments would have to request funding for opioid abatement projects.
“Under an agreement reached by the Attorney General and the litigating counties, 92% of these funds will be used to directly address the opioid crisis in South Carolina, including by supporting treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies,” the release from the attorney general’s office said.
As part of the agreement, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will set up a “centralized independent clearinghouse” to provide state regulators with data about drug distribution, according to the attorney general’s office. The purpose of this system will be to eliminate blind spots in oversight and crack down on suspicious orders from pharmacies.
The settlement would end pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments and report companies to state regulators if there is evidence of diversion.
The agreement also calls for prohibiting sales staffers from influencing decisions about suspicious opioid orders and mandates that senior corporate officials participate in anti-diversion efforts.
Per the agreement, Johnson & Johnson must stop selling opioids or fund third parties that promote those drugs. J&J will be prohibited from lobbying on activities related to opioids.
It’s unclear how each local jurisdiction will use its funding. Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner could not be reached for comment. County councilman Johnny Vaught said he would like to see the money go toward law enforcement strategies.
“It will allow us to put more officers on the street, more people out there trying to stop drug pushers and trying to fight the drug problem,” he said.
Conway spokeswoman June Wood said that city hadn’t decided how it would use its settlement dollars and North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling could not be reached.
Myrtle Beach leaders have been the most vocal about how they hope to spend their allocation. During their budget retreat last week, city officials discussed potential uses for the money.
“The proposal currently is to use some of the city’s portion to hire a coordinator and two peer counselors for continued work on opioid prevention,” city spokesman Mark Kruea said in an email. “The timing is fortuitous, as the current state grant expires this year.”
Statewide, South Carolina saw 876 overdose deaths involving opioids in 2019, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That's an increase from 628 in 2016. In Horry County, there were 131 in 2019, a jump from 85 in 2018.
