Horry County Republican Party leaders will hear three protests Thursday from candidates who were defeated in last week’s primary.
Horry County Clerk of Court candidate Angie Altman-Robbins, Horry County Council District 6 candidate Jeremy Halpin and Horry County Council District 3 candidate Karon Mitchell filed protests ahead of Monday’s noon deadline. The hearing was announced late Tuesday.
“We’ll swear them in and they can defend their case,” said Ed Carey, co-chairman of the county GOP.
A protest filed by S.C. Senate District 33 candidate Carter Smith was sent to the state Republican Party, which will decide how to handle that case. Smith could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The protests of county races will be heard by the local party’s executive committee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Courtroom 3B of the Horry County Government and Justice Center. The committee will decide whether to certify the primary.
“I will be very surprised if they don’t certify it,” Carey said, adding that the protesting candidates must prove that there were problems with the primary that changed the outcome. “I personally don’t really see that happening, but who knows? It’s important to hear their complaints.”
All three local protests raised concerns about voters receiving the wrong ballots on election day. Elections officials said some voters in split precincts — polling locations serving more than one county council or state office district — received the incorrect ballots. Officials don’t believe the problem was widespread, but they have said they aren’t sure how many people were affected.
Letters submitted by the candidates spell out their concerns. Here are some excerpts:
• Altman-Robbins: “I have reason be believe the results posted are inaccurate due the machines being jammed at precincts and absentee ballots not being tallied properly.”
• Mitchell: “The issue that has come to my attention is Jet Port 2 precinct, my records show 9 registered voters and 61 people voted in person. I [am] asking for HCGOP to Investigate.” Technically, there were 12 registered voters in District 3 at that precinct, according to election officials.
Halpin: “There have been a number of issues brought to my attention since the election last week from countless people about the process. There were multiple polling locations with cross district voting that caused confusion and incorrect ballots to the voters of Horry County. People expect a level of confidence when they go in to a polling location that they are in the right place and that they were given the correct ballot with the correct names in their district to vote for. But, because of the lack of experienced poll workers and the lack of proper training that did not happen.”
Altman-Robbins lost the clerk of court race to incumbent Renee Elvis by nearly 11,000 votes. In the District 33 race — where incumbent state Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Myrtle Beach, and challenger John Gallman are set to meet in a runoff next week — Smith finished in third place behind Gallman by more than 1,200 votes. Halpin lost to councilman Cam Crawford by 576 votes.
The primary results were delayed for hours as elections officials struggled with technical problems, poll worker errors and tallying the results from thousands of absentee ballots that were submitted amid COVID-19 concerns.
Nearly two dozen precincts were moved because of the shortage of poll workers and polling places.
The elections office also had to adopt new procedures for maintaining social distancing and minimizing contact with voting machines (voters used a cotton swab to cast ballots).
