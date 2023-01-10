Quarreling factions of the Horry County Republican Party will have a few more weeks to sort out their differences.
The two sides appeared before Magistrate Bradley Mayers in Conway on Monday, but they asked Mayers for more time to see if a settlement could be reached. If that doesn’t happen, the two sides plan to be back in court on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
“We actually spent some time today in a discussion that was aimed at trying to resolve some of these issues,” said Reese Boyd, chairman of the HCGOP. “The judge gave us some time to do that, so we’re going to have to come back. We obviously didn’t get everything resolved.”
An attorney, Boyd represents the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that was filed last month against former HCGOP chairman Roger Slagle and former party officials Barbara Treacy (secretary) and Angela King (treasurer). The complaint alleges that the defendants are withholding HCGOP property, including financial and corporate records, from the organization’s new leaders.
The case also highlights a larger dispute over who should be managing the party. Slagle resigned as chairman in September, and Treacy and King stepped down as well. Slagle then attempted to rescind his resignation, but the party elected new leadership on Oct. 11. That led to a feud over who the organization’s rightful leaders are, though state party officials have repeatedly recognized Boyd’s group.
The HCGOP lawsuit asserts that the former leaders have kept all of the party’s financial records, including account ledgers, tax returns, canceled checks and bank statements. The new leaders are also seeking corporate and attendance records, mailing lists and the passwords for the organization’s Facebook page and other social media accounts.
The list of disputed property even includes folding chairs, meeting tables, a computer printer, and political memorabilia such as antique yard signs and campaign buttons.
On Oct. 18, Boyd sent a letter to Slagle and Treacy requesting they provide “all financial accounts, corporate and financial records, and all other property belonging to the Horry County Republican Party,” according to records released by the HCGOP.
Then Drew McKissick, the chairman of the state GOP, sent a letter to the former officials instructing them to turn over all funds, passwords and other party property to the new leadership.
“Notwithstanding all of the above written communications and explicit demands, Slagle and Treacy have continued to act as though they remain the authorized officers of the Horry County GOP, and they have refused to relinquish control or return the properties and assets of the HCGOP or to the New HCGOP Officers, as has been repeatedly demanded of them,” the HCGOP lawsuit states.
HCGOP leaders also stated in their lawsuit that in November Slagle represented himself as the local party chairman in emails exchanged with the Horry County elections office. That correspondence contained discussions about poll watchers and who could designate them on behalf of the party.
Sandy Martin, the head of the county elections office, ultimately contacted the S.C. Election Commission and asked for that agency’s guidance in handling the situation. The commission said the state party recognized Boyd as the group’s chairman.
“Sandy, if I were you, I would not respond to any more of Mr. Slagle’s communications,” wrote Howard Knapp, the S.C. Election Commission’s executive director, in a Nov. 3 email attached to the lawsuit. “You are in the middle of an election and Mr. Slagle’s persistent communications border on harassment. I want to reiterate that there is only one recognized Republican Party in the State of South Carolina. While county party organizations may call themselves ‘X County Republican Party,” they are all subdivisions of the S.C. Republican Party. The S.C. Republican Party, through its Executive Director, has stated that the chairman of the Horry County Republican Party is Reese Boyd, not Roger Slagle. If Mr. Slagle wants to continue to represent himself as an officer in a party when he’s not, that’s between him and the party—but it’s not a concern for you or any other election official.”
Despite the bitter dispute, when the two sides appeared in magistrate court Monday morning their attorneys indicated that they had only just begun settlement discussions. However, Bert vonHerrmann, who represents the defendants, told the magistrate that he planned to ask for a dismissal. He said the proper venue for the matter would be the Horry County Court of Common Pleas because the property in question exceeds the $7,500 value cap for magistrate-level disputes. He also said the plaintiffs had not indicated the property they were seeking was even in Horry County.
“They’re trying to circumvent one system in an effort to get this court to legitimize a position that they have,” vonHerrmann said. “It’s just not fair to this court.”
Boyd’s complaint lists the value of the disputed property at $5,000, which he acknowledged in court was a “liberal estimate.” But he said there was nothing that precluded the court from hearing the matter and he pointed out that a similar case was heard in Oconee County.
Mayers, the magistrate, called the case “very strange” and said that most of the disputes he hears involve tangible property such as appliances. As for the location of the items in question, Mayers asked how they would even be retrieved.
“I would send the sheriff’s [deputies] out to go where?” he asked.
Boyd said some items were believed to be in a storage warehouse.
Although both sides expressed a willingness to work toward a resolution, Boyd cautioned the court that it may be difficult to reach a settlement.
“The parties are deeply divided,” he said, adding he worried that the division would only grow worse if additional settlement talks prove fruitless. “I wish we could resolve this issue. … This does not make a lot of sense on many levels.”
Initially, the two sides asked the judge if they could meet privately for a few minutes to see if they could reach a resolution on Monday. When that didn’t work, the lawyers went into Mayers’ office. Both sides came out and confirmed the Jan. 30 court date, though they said they would continue settlement discussions.
“We’re going to keep talking,” Boyd said.
Should those conversations fail, Boyd said Jan. 30 would be a trial date, though vonHerrmann said he would seek to move the case to circuit court.
“Everybody’s just trying to work together right now and trying to figure out the issues,” vonHerrmann said. “I think you’ve got reasonable people. … They want to do what the Republican Party stands for the most, and that’s protect rights and protect people. I think they’re all committed. Maybe there’s some differences about how to get there. … One of two things is going to happen. Either we’re going to be able to do that or they’re going to have to go to a different venue.”
The lawsuit isn’t the only pending court action involving the local GOP factions. Last month, a group that identified itself in court records as the Horry County Republican Party filed a pre-suit discovery petition alleging that a third-party financial audit found nearly $25,000 in undocumented expenditures from 2017 through May 19, 2021. The petitioner specifically took issue with the leadership of former county party co-chair Dreama Perdue.
“Based on the amounts of the expenditures and the lack of documentation, the expenditures appear, in whole or in part, to be unrelated to HCGOP-approved expenditures,” the filing states.
The petitioner alleges that Perdue possesses bank records, credit card receipts and other documents that had been identified in the audit.
“The Plaintiff has attempted to obtain documentation to investigate the undocumented expenditures and to determine the viability of any civil causes of action related to the undocumented expenditures, but that such documentation has not been provided,” the filing states.
Perdue declined to comment on the petition.
Boyd said the document was not filed by the current leadership of the HCGOP. Under Slagle, whose leadership of the party followed Perdue’s, concerns about the management of the organization had been raised.
“When they took office, there was some discussion of investigating that and bringing it forward, but I’ve never seen, I’ve never heard anything further about it,” Boyd said. “I had assumed when we took over that that would be one of the things we would assume would be the ongoing active investigation if there was any active investigation. … Obviously they haven’t transferred anything to us, so I don’t know what is in the investigative file, if anything.”
No response to the petition has been filed.
