A pandemic delayed but did not stop the fifth annual Horry County Fair.
The fair, which is expected to be in its last season at the Myrtle Beach Speedway, kicked off last weekend and will wrap up Sunday. Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, attendees still made the trip to the racetrack near the intersection of U.S. 501 and S.C. 31.
“It’s important to have this event happening over Fourth of July weekend,” said Richard Washburn, who stopped by the fair over the weekend. “Right now, not many people are celebrating our values as Americans.”
The fair was originally scheduled for early May, but due to the coronavirus it was pushed back. After getting the green light from county officials, organizers worked with health experts and industry colleagues to take precautions over the 10-day event.
Staff added sanitization stations throughout the fairgrounds, are cleaning frequently and posted signs reminding guests to keep maintain social distance.
"The numbers are down in attendance, but that is to be expected given what is going on in the world," said Steve Zacharias, the Speedway's general manager. "But with the Speedway closing in September, it was important to everyone to have the fair here at the Speedway one final time. We are hoping to create some kind of reality that helps people get a sense of normalcy."
“I just wanted to have a good time with my friend,” Mikayla Riley said. “It is important to come out and have fun but to also be safe while doing so.”
The fair has much to offer for its final spectacle. From carnival games to fair food, pig races to car races at the Speedway, there are many entertainment options.
While the numbers for the fair might be down, Riley said events like this should continue.
“It is very important for us to still try to bring light to what is going on in the world,” she said. “I am very happy to still see people coming out and try to have a good time with everything going on.”
Zacharias agrees.
"The fact that we are able to have during this time right now, after everything we went through, says how important this event is and that it's still a success," he said.
Fair admission is $5, $3 for military and seniors 65+ and kids under 4 get in free. There is an "Unlimited Ride Wristband" that gets guests on any ride throughout the time they are at the fair. Those wristbands are $12 during the week and $20 on the weekends.
The fair starts at 5 p.m. every day it’s open and ends at 11 p.m. Parking on the fairgrounds is free.
