Horry County officials will offer expanded options for voting absentee in Tuesday's runoff because of delays in mailing ballots to voters, according to a news release.
The quick turnaround time after the June 9 primary and an unprecedented number of absentee voters meant that most people who requested a mailed absentee ballot did not receive it until Saturday. Unless they mailed it that day, it probably won't arrive at the elections office in time to be counted.
In order to help those voting absentee, every polling place in the county has been designated as an absentee ballot drop-off location, the county's release said. This means any voter who received an absentee-by-mail ballot can fill that ballot out and return it to any polling place in the county by 7 p.m. Tuesday and it can be counted. Also, if a voter requested an absentee ballot and did not receive it, that voter can go to his or her polling place and cast a provisional ballot that will count as long as the absentee ballot is not returned.
For details about your polling place, visit scvotes.org. Anyone with questions can call the Voters Registration and Elections Office at (843) 915-5440.
Those who wish to vote absentee in person at the elections office in Conway can do so until 5 p.m. today.
