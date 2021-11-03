Horry County Council members on Tuesday signaled their support for a sweeping overhaul of the county’s animal welfare laws.
The proposed policies, which need just one more favorable vote to become law, would prohibit puppy mills and outline the basic care that must be provided to pets.
“I’ve gotten overwhelmingly large support for the ordinance change from the citizens of Horry County,” said Capt. J.P. Wyatt, who manages the county police department’s regulatory division and helped write the policies. “People are looking for the clear definition of what proper shelter means for an animal because it can be vague sometimes and this ordinance is going to clear that up to be very specific. And that’s what people want. They want specifics where they can go and say, ‘OK, this is legal, this is not.’”
Wyatt has been working with county staff and multiple animal advocacy organizations since March on strengthening these regulations.
During Tuesday night’s county council meeting, animal advocates spoke in favor of the proposed policies.
“When we commit to serve society, it requires that we turn our attention toward suffering,” said Dr. Michael Peters, who along with his wife has cared for rescue dogs. “But like many things, we end up taking the path of least resistance, taking the easy road and focusing on those things that will take care of themselves. That’s human nature, but caring is also human nature. Improving our condition, which is inextricably attached to animals, is also human nature. I ask you to want to make a difference. I ask you to not wait for all these people, your constituents, to request you to act, to not wait for more animals to show up at the shelters who’ve been neglected and abused.”
Tina Hunter, executive director of the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, spoke about how animal welfare has evolved from years ago when animals were euthanized simply for lack of space or suitable homes.
“The public demands more of us,” she said. “They demand that we care for these animals and give them a fighting chance. They demand that we offer life-saving services rather than just euthanize animals.”
Hunter stressed that the draft ordinance emphasizes the importance of a trap, neuter and release program for cats. In 2017, North Myrtle Beach officials implemented such a program. At the time, Hunter said, animal control officers were bringing in 600-800 cats each year. Most were strays that had to be euthanized. That number has been reduced to 88 cats this year.
“That is a massive reduction,” she said. “Those are resources that can be used other places.”
Hunter also supports the county’s proposed restrictions on commercial pet sales. She said a similar measure had been successful in North Myrtle Beach, promoting responsible breeding while outlawing harmful puppy mills where dogs are raised in harsh conditions.
The proposed county ordinance includes a prohibition on the commercial sale of animals (i.e. puppy mills, pet stores), though businesses may provide space to animal shelters or rescue groups to allow for pet adoptions.
And on days when the temperature reaches 85 degrees, pet owners would be required to provide a dog with “one or more separate areas of shade large enough to accommodate the entire body of the dog at one time to ensure protection from the direct rays of the sun during all daylight hours.” That’s in addition to a doghouse.
The only change that council members made to the ordinance Tuesday involved a prohibition against dogs in the back of pickup trucks when the posted speed limit is 55 mph or greater.
Councilman Al Allen persuaded council members to increase the rate of that posted limit to 60 mph. He said that would keep dogs off the busiest roads while not harming farmers and hunters who travel short distances with their animals on rural roads with 55 mph speed limits.
Overall, Allen supported the ordinance.
“We’ve been trying for years and years to get this thing right,” he said.
The county could take its final vote on the ordinance on Nov. 16. For the groups supporting the reforms, the change is welcome.
“Animals are not a commodity,” Hunter said. “The way we treat animals in our community is a direct reflection of who we are as people. I’m from Horry County and we’re good people here.”
