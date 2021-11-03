Horry County Council members on Tuesday signaled their support for a sweeping overhaul of the county’s animal welfare laws.

The proposed policies, which need just one more favorable vote to become law, would prohibit puppy mills and outline the basic care that must be provided to pets.

“I’ve gotten overwhelmingly large support for the ordinance change from the citizens of Horry County,” said Capt. J.P. Wyatt, who manages the county police department’s regulatory division and helped write the policies. “People are looking for the clear definition of what proper shelter means for an animal because it can be vague sometimes and this ordinance is going to clear that up to be very specific. And that’s what people want. They want specifics where they can go and say, ‘OK, this is legal, this is not.’”

Wyatt has been working with county staff and multiple animal advocacy organizations since March on strengthening these regulations.

During Tuesday night’s county council meeting, animal advocates spoke in favor of the proposed policies.

“When we commit to serve society, it requires that we turn our attention toward suffering,” said Dr. Michael Peters, who along with his wife has cared for rescue dogs. “But like many things, we end up taking the path of least resistance, taking the easy road and focusing on those things that will take care of themselves. That’s human nature, but caring is also human nature. Improving our condition, which is inextricably attached to animals, is also human nature. I ask you to want to make a difference. I ask you to not wait for all these people, your constituents, to request you to act, to not wait for more animals to show up at the shelters who’ve been neglected and abused.”

Tina Hunter, executive director of the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, spoke about how animal welfare has evolved from years ago when animals were euthanized simply for lack of space or suitable homes.