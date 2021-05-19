The Myrtle Beach Grand Amphitheater didn’t resonate with Horry County Council.
County leaders on Tuesday unanimously voted against rezoning about 75 acres for the proposed 21,000-seat venue, one that had been billed as a facility capable of hosting major artists such as Drake and Taylor Swift. Now the developer will be forced to find a new home for the project.
“That was the perfect location,” said Marvin Heyd, a real estate agent who represents the developer. “We were trying to keep it as close to the beach as possible. … The music industry is slowly coming back in our area.”
The developer, PDN Enterprises, was eyeing a tract on S.C. 905 just past the S.C. 22 intersection. Amphitheater supporters touted the project as transformational, a $35-40 million venue that would be the fifth largest amphitheater in the country, put Myrtle Beach on the live entertainment map and generate $2 million annually in local tax revenues.
But the proposal also drew objections from area residents who feared that raucous concerts would disrupt their rural way of life, bringing unwanted noise and traffic to a peaceful corridor community.
Representatives for the developer met with neighbors in February, but many still had questions after that nearly two-hour talk.
“That was the time for them to market to us, to sell it to us, to set our minds at ease,” said Aaron Asbury, who lives in the nearby Polo Farms subdivision. He spoke to the council during a public hearing Tuesday. “It just left us really concerned. … It left us uneasy.”
Some neighbors, however, supported the project.
“Growth is coming to Horry County,” said Todd Huffstetler, who lives across the street from the site. “It’s coming. … I want y’all to put this here. … If anybody’s going to hear anything, it’s going to be me. And I’m all for it.”
The amphitheater is the brainchild of Patrick and Deanna Beech Palmer, a couple with a background in the live music industry. They had originally planned to open a Michael Jackson theme park in the region, but they decided that project was too big of an undertaking. So they scaled it back to just an amphitheater, which they thought would be ideal for the Grand Strand because of the lack of large venues here.
“We have a rapport with some agencies that book the bigger entertainment,” DeAnn Beech Palmer said earlier this week. “There is actually a need for venues for the larger artists to play in. … There’s 20 million people coming through Myrtle Beach. There’s no place to come … [with] a big venue like this, 21,000 seats. You can go to the Alabama Theatre. You can go to the House of Blues, but it’s not 21,000 seats.”
Records provided to council members before the meeting state that the project would be financed by Windcrofte Capital, a private equity firm with a U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, .
Windcrofte's leaders have been involved in more than $7 billion of transactions in real estate, energy and natural resources, and life settlements, according to the company’s website. Windcrofte’s transactions portfolio lists office towers in Atlanta and San Francisco and hotels in China and San Diego. The company also has holdings in casinos and gaming, according to the Windcrofte website.
Nils Trosterud, the managing director of Windcrofte, is also the chief financial officer of PDN Enterprises, the South Carolina company developing the amphitheater project, according to a letter submitted to the county last week. Trosterud’s bio on the Windcroft website describes him as working in real estate “as an advisor and principal with many of Europe's largest property developers and owners marketing large residential and commercial real estate properties with [a] total value in excess of $500 million.”
The trio spent several years looking for the ideal location before settling on the intersection of S.C. 905 and S.C. 22.
Before the final vote, Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, whose district includes the property, said about 70% of the residents who contacted him about the rezoning asked him to turn it down.
“This has been kind of a tough one,” he said, noting that the opposition wasn't universal.
Still, he asked his peers to join him in voting against the rezoning “simply because 70% of the people do not want that.”
After the vote, Heyd said the developer would look for another site in Horry County for the amphitheater.
The population growth in the county, the influx of tourists and the proximity of the beach, restaurants and hotels are all driving the interest in the area. But if the project needs a rezoning, the group would have to make another presentation to the council, which seemed clear in its position Tuesday.
“You never know with things like this,” Heyd said. “The councilman (Hardee), he’s going to do what he feels right, but I was surprised that all of them were nay. There was not one yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.