Horry County Council won’t change the county’s flood ordinance — at least for now.

Despite one councilman saying he would ask his peers to reconsider their decision against lowering the building height requirements in county flood zones, that didn’t happen Tuesday. The standards remain unchanged.

“We had some change of heart and we decided to leave it like it is,” said councilman Harold Worley, who had previously told MyHorryNews.com that he would seek another vote on the issue. “I never saw anything that was earth-shattering either way. So there’s no need in fixing what’s not broken.”

Two weeks ago, the council voted against a proposal that would have reduced the height requirements for construction in the recently approved supplemental flood zones. These zones extend beyond the areas outlined in federal flood maps to include land that saw flooding during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The proposed amendment called for lowering the building height requirement in the supplemental flood zones from 3 feet above the Florence floodwater level to 2 feet.

Despite the council’s Nov. 1 vote, county leaders left open the possibility of revisiting the issue on Tuesday. Under the council’s rules of procedure, a council member who is on the prevailing side of a vote can make a motion to reconsider the decision at the next council meeting before the minutes are approved.

Worley initially said he planned to do that. After voting against changing the policy at the Nov. 1 meeting, he told MyHorryNews.com in an interview that he wanted to take some more time to ensure that the decision would not severely impact the county’s flood insurance rates.

“I originally made the comment that 2 [feet] was enough,” he said then. “And some of the rest of them said, ‘No, we’ve got an opportunity here. Let’s make it 3.’”

By Tuesday night, he had changed his mind. He did not specify what led to that change. Yet even if Worley had asked the council to reconsider, there’s no guarantee that the same councilmen who voted to lower the building heights on Nov. 1 — Worley, Danny Hardee, Mark Causey, Johnny Vaught, Al Allen and chairman Johnny Gardner — would have made the same decision this week.