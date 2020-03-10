Horry County Council’s “Second Amendment sanctuary” ordinance will get a public hearing Tuesday, but council members also plan to discuss some of the legal issues surrounding the proposal.
Council chairman Johnny Gardner said he will allot 30 minutes for residents to share their views about the policy before the council debates the topic. He expects the discussion will generate some strong opinions.
“You want to get Horry County people fired up, start talking about guns and dogs,” said Gardner, who supports the ordinance.
The proposal is similar to other policies that have been presented to cities and counties across the country following the gun regulations recommended by the now Democratic-controlled Virginia legislature.
Horry County's proposed ordinance states that the county will oppose any state or federal law that county officials consider to be an infringement on the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Every member of Horry County Council is a Republican.
The term “sanctuary” is the same the language some cities used when they objected to federal immigration policies and declared themselves “sanctuary cities.”
Now gun rights advocates have co-opted the term. Essentially, Horry County's proposed ordinance states that the county will not enforce gun laws that local officials believe are unconstitutional.
“We are just reaffirming that we support our Second Amendment constitutional rights,” said councilman Al Allen, who proposed the ordinance.
The concept has received praise from gun rights advocates, and some of them plan to attend Tuesday’s meeting. But it’s also drawn criticism from residents who see the policy as unnecessary in conservative South Carolina.
“Guns are a Second Amendment right that no one is going to take from us,” said Wendy Baruch, who plans to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s just crazy. Why aren’t we protecting people? Why aren’t we protecting children? Why aren’t we protecting our firemen? Why are we spending any time trying to protect the right to carry a gun that no one is threatening?”
Councilman Johnny Vaught has raised similar questions. He said he would rather see a simple resolution that states the council’s support of the Second Amendment, and he's worried about the legal ramifications of approving a vague law in response to a nonexistent problem. He said he will ask the county attorney to explain some of the legal issues during the meeting.
However, Vaught said he would likely vote for the ordinance because he doesn’t want to be falsely labeled as opposing the Second Amendment.
“My position hasn’t changed,” he said. “If we’re going to do anything, it needs to be a resolution. I really think we’re wasting our time.”
For supporters like Allen, the ordinance is about the possibility of future officials in Columbia passing gun laws that the council objects to, not the current leadership.
He wants a change in the law rather than a non-binding resolution “with no teeth to it.”
Although the proposal is moving forward as an ordinance, there are potential legal problems that could arise by taking this path, said Seth Stoughton, a former police officer who is now an associate law professor at the University of South Carolina.
“This is about messaging, not about effect,” he said. “There are ways to do that more effectively without doing it as loudly.”
Stoughton said the concerns about potential federal laws are unfounded because local police don’t enforce them. That’s the purview of federal law enforcement. And as for fears that the state government will begin passing gun control legislation, Stoughton noted that Virginia has long been a purple state, unlike South Carolina.
“That’s not a realistic concern in South Carolina,” he said.
But there are legal concerns with the ordinance in its current form, he said.
Stoughton pointed out that passing a simple resolution in support of the Second Amendment would just as easily convey the council’s position. The police department could also instruct officers to place little emphasis on certain state statutes, similar to what some jurisdictions in other states have done with low-level marijuana crimes.
“There are less risky ways of making the statement, of sending the message,” he said. “There are also more practical ways … of regulating police behavior. Training and administrative policies would both work to change what officers actually do.”
From a policing standpoint, Stoughton said there could be potential problems with the ordinance. For example, an officer who pulls over a driver and learns that person has a firearm may instruct the driver to step out of the vehicle. The officer may also hold the gun for a brief period during the traffic stop.
“The officer might not want to interact with someone who has easy access to a firearm for a long length of time, so the officer might want to separate that person from the weapon,” he said. “Those are both fairly common techniques. They might not be able to do that under this ordinance or at least they may not think they are able to do that under this ordinance because it’s not clear.”
And what if the driver maintains that county policy prevents the police from separating him from his gun?
“Because it’s a law, the ordinance could essentially create liability for officers,” Stoughton said. “So if an officer did something that violated that ordinance, they may be civilly liable or they might even be criminally liable if violating the ordinance is defined as a misdemeanor.”
The latest version of the ordinance — which requires two more votes to become law — doesn’t outline a punishment. It also doesn’t explain what constitutes “infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”
Stoughton noted that there are limitations on constitutional rights. For example, the free speech protection of the First Amendment doesn’t allow someone to incite actions that would harm others (think yelling "fire" in a crowded theater). And the freedom of religion, also in the First Amendment, would not permit cannibalism even though that might be part of someone’s faith.
“The Second Amendment, like any other right, is not unqualified,” he said.
