Horry County Council will soon decide whether to follow hundreds of other communities across the country in becoming a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
Council members on Monday reviewed a draft ordinance that outlines the county’s opposition to any potential law that county officials consider to be an unconstitutional restriction of gun rights. The ordinance is not in response to a specific South Carolina policy, but it sends the message is that if state lawmakers pass gun regulations that county officials find onerous, the county simply will not enforce them.
“If the state wants to enforce it, they’ll have to enforce it through their agency,” said county councilman Al Allen, who proposed the ordinance. “It also puts them on notice because those folks up there serve the same citizens that we do. But I honestly believe that most people in the state of South Carolina would agree with this [ordinance].”
Similar proposals have been presented to cities and counties across the country. The backlash comes in response to gun regulations recommended by the now Democratic-controlled legislature in Virginia.
The term “sanctuary” is the same the language liberal cities used when they objected to immigration policies, declaring themselves “sanctuary cities.”
Now gun rights advocates have adopted the term.
“We see our country and our Second Amendment under assault, under a severe assault,” Allen said. “Those people [in Virginia] never thought that their state would come to this. And there are some here that think that the state of South Carolina will never come to this. We don’t purchase an umbrella on a sunny day for a sunny day. We purchase it and hold it for the day when the rain comes.”
The two-page ordinance Allen suggested is modeled after a similar document he said has been introduced in other states, including West Virginia and North Carolina. The county’s legal department will review the ordinance and make any formatting recommendations. It will then go to the full council for a vote.
“This draft … in no way opens up Horry County as a Dodge City,” Allen said. “Put that completely out of your mind. All it is going to do is to further protect our citizens’ rights.”
Councilman Gary Loftus, who ultimately voted to send the matter to full council, questioned whether the ordinance would accomplish anything.
“I’m trying to see how this differs or is more than what we have today and it isn’t just a feel-good resolution,” he said.
Proponents stressed having an ordinance is important because it’s a policy position rather than a resolution, which merely states the council supports a position or group.
The ordinance also has the backing of local gun rights advocates, some of whom attended Monday’s meeting.
“It was about what’s going on nationally, what we just watched in Virginia and how important the actual concept of the Second Amendment [is],” said activist Chad Caton, who attended Monday’s meeting. “All the other amendments are worthless if we can’t in fact protect them through the Second Amendment.”
Although the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement continues to expand, it has also drawn criticism. The Brady Campaign, a gun violence prevention group, calls the move “troubling” and unnecessary.
“The truth is that the Second Amendment is not under threat — and coordinated efforts to purposefully mislead the public or refuse to enforce public safety laws are dangerous,” the group’s website states. “Common-sense gun safety laws do not interfere with the rights of gun owners — but they do keep guns out of the hands of those who cannot or should not possess them.”
County council members plan to vote on the Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance in February.
