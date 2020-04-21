Horry County became a Second Amendment sanctuary Tuesday night.
County council members took their third and final vote on an ordinance that states the county will oppose any state or federal law that council members believe violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. County officials had planned to pass the ordinance in March, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The ordinance was on the council’s consent agenda, meaning it was approved along with a slate of other items without further discussion.
The topic generated some debate during a public hearing in March, and the county attorney told the council the ordinance would violate the state constitution. However, most council members voted for the measure anyway.
The ordinance is similar to other policies that have been presented to cities and counties across the country following the gun regulations recommended by the now Democratic-controlled Virginia legislature.
Every member of Horry County Council is a Republican.
The term “sanctuary” is the same the language some cities used when they objected to federal immigration policies and declared themselves “sanctuary cities.”
Now gun rights advocates have co-opted the term. Essentially, Horry County's ordinance states that the county will not enforce gun laws that local officials believe are unconstitutional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.