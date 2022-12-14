Horry County property owners would see their taxes increase for the second time in three years if county leaders approve the hike they proposed this month.
County officials are preparing next year’s budget, and that spending plan is expected to include a 6-mill tax hike that would amount to at least $83 more per year on an owner-occupied home worth $300,000 (and nearly $125 more per year for a second home of the same value). The increase would generate an additional $18 million to help pay for staffing a new police precinct in Carolina Forest; additional firefighters, EMTs and vehicles at the planned fire-rescue stations in Shell and Nixonville/Wampee; and raises for corrections officers, among other items. Yet the proposal remains a point of contention: some leaders are wary of any tax hike while others don’t think this increase would do enough to address the needs of the fastest-growing county in the state.
“We are in the service business,” said councilman Bill Howard, who advocated for doubling the proposed tax increase to improve public safety services. “We need to give [residents] quality service. … And the ones that don’t vote for it, they’re just scared they’re not going to get reelected. We have to do what we’re put here to do.”
During the council’s budget retreat last week, county staff presented a long-range public safety improvement plan that calls for adding nearly half a billion dollars ($480 million) in expenses over the next decade. For comparison, consider that the entire county budget this fiscal year is nearly $680 million.
Staff stressed that the 10-year plan is a rough outline that would change over time, but Howard asked public safety leaders to provide council members with details about what they could to improve police, fire, EMS and related services if the council passed the highest tax increase possible under state law (about 12 mills). Such a hike would generate about $36 million in additional revenue — doubling the proposed increase.
“Show me the service that we provide that’s adequate and perfect for the growth that we’ve got going on now,” Howard said.
The latest U.S. Census indicates the county’s population has grown by more than 30% since 2010, and the county’s projections indicate its population will reach nearly half a million people by the end of the decade.
The county’s 10-year public safety plan calls for nearly $180 million more in additional spending for Horry County Fire- Rescue, $171 million for the detention center and nearly $60 million for the police department. The plan also includes the solicitor’s office ($3 million), the public defender ($2.6 million), the animal care center ($9.1 million) and the beach patrol ($275,000), as well as other public safety offices.
County staff acknowledged that they likely won’t get everything or even most of what they are asking for in their 10-year strategic plan.
But they believe it’s a start.
“We’re chipping away,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety.
“It’s the best. This is where we think we need to be to have everything covered moving forward.”
Despite the challenges of growth, some council members pushed back on the idea of a maximum tax increase.
“Part of what we were put here to do … is be good stewards of the people’s tax revenue,” councilman Dennis DiSabato said.
Cam Crawford agreed.
“Now I know what Fred Sanford meant when he said, ‘Elizabeth, this is the big one,’” Crawford said, a reference to the 1970s TV show “Sanford and Son” where a running gag was the character Fred faking a heart attack.
Both Crawford and DiSabato noted that the S.C. Association of Counties has been encouraging South Carolina lawmakers to remove some limitations in state law that prevent a county like Horry from implementing a local option sales tax that could help fund county operations (including public safety services). County officials estimate that such a tax would generate about $18-20 million annually that could be used for police salaries or other public safety expenses.
“You’re talking about a 10-year strategic plan and I think that has to be a part of it,” DiSabato said, referring to the sales tax option. “I don’t think we need to be raising the [millage] 12 mills right now. I think we need to be looking at all of the revenue streams available to us.”
However, there’s no guarantee legislators will support changing the state law. And even if they do, the sales tax would still require a referendum, meaning the voters would get the final say on whether that tax is collected.
Horry County already has local sales taxes for road and school construction.
If the council approves the proposed 6-mill hike, county staff said that would allow them to maintain services and pay for the cost of the additional positions and equipment. But Howard argued that it wasn’t enough.
“This is all great and nice, but it’s a Band-Aid,” he said. “We need to talk about in the future how we’re going to fix this and how we’re going to come up with the money. … We keep skirting around that. We’re not talking about it. We need to get there.”
County council didn’t raise taxes in the budget they passed in June. They had discussed approving a tax increase that would have amounted to about $16 more per year on an owner-occupied home worth $200,000. But with the primary elections a week away and five council members running in contested races, no tax hike was approved. In 2021 — which wasn’t an election year — county leaders voted for an increase that raised the bill of an owner-occupied $200,000 home by nearly $106 in most of the unincorporated areas. The hike helped pay for raises for county workers as well as additional 911 dispatchers, firefighters and patrol officers.
Some county leaders have pushed their peers to support modest tax increases each year instead of approving larger hikes every few years.
“Make it a small millage increase pretty much every year and keep up with everything,” councilman Johnny Vaught said. “Make it incremental growth rather than saying, ‘OK y’all, wait ‘til next year because we’re going to nail your butts.’”
DiSabato countered that such an approach could lead to unnecessary spending.
‘’When do you hit the brakes?’’ he asked. “The concern I would have with that type of a philosophy is that your future councils would just continue to abuse that.”
But other leaders pointed out that the county’s rapid growth has made tax increases a part of life.
“Here’s what we’re looking at,” councilman Danny Hardee said. “You give the employees a raise. I mean, you don’t pull that out of thin air. Your vehicle costs go up every year. I mean, it’s just like your business or your home. You’ve got increases every year. We could sit here and say, ‘No tax, no tax.’ And I wish we could do it for 50 years — ‘No tax’ — but sooner or later, somebody’s got to pay that piper. … That’s the reality that we live in.”
County leaders typically refine their budget projections in the spring and approve their next spending plan before the fiscal year ends on June 30. Although council members have asked county staff to use the 6-mill hike as a baseline, they also requested a range of options: the bare minimum to "all the bells and whistles," councilman Al Allen said.
Much could change over the next six months.
“There are so many other needs,” Allen said. “We’ve got one pie, the old saying is. We’ve got to decide how to slice it.”
