Most Horry County homeowners would see higher tax bills if county officials follow through with a proposal to hire additional 911 dispatchers, police officers, firefighters and other public safety personnel.
Horry County Council’s public safety committee recommended those service improvements during a meeting Tuesday, though it’s unclear if the full council would support the tax hikes for those positions. The changes would amount to a nearly $10 million increase in the county's budget and a $38.40 annual increase on the tax bill of a $200,000 owner-occupied home that’s not in the city limits.
“We’re not doing our job,” councilman Bill Howard said. “And I think we have a council that’s scared to raise property taxes. I’m not scared. I’m going to let you know right now, I think we need to fix our broken system. … We need to raise these taxes to make these things happen to get our public safety where it needs to be.”
The proposed increase would be in addition to a tax hike already proposed for the county’s recycling and trash disposal centers and a $45 stormwater fee increase. Altogether, the tax and fee hikes would amount to an increase of more than $100 per year for the owner of a $200,000 house in unincorporated Horry.
Although the committee unanimously voted to send the recommendation to the full council, Howard was the most vocal proponent of the increase, emphasizing that county officials have been trying to get by with minimal service upgrades.
“We’re pinching pennies,” he said. “We don’t need to do that to do a proper job. These people in our community will not mind having a tax increase. … It’s time to raise taxes.”
So what would these increases cover?
The tax hikes would help pay for a variety of positions. For example, there’s no longer a pathologist in Horry County who can perform autopsies for the coroner’s office. That means the county must find an outside source for that work, which often falls to the Medical University of South Carolina.
“We need to have something in house to handle this more appropriately,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety. “This is a need that’s going to have to be addressed in some form or fashion.”
The coroner’s office has requested nearly $500,000 to pay for a pathologist, a pathology assistant and an administrative assistant. However, the county’s funding for a pathology lab is not scheduled to be allocated until 2027. Howard noted that the county is already paying for MUSC to provide this service, so it’s not a new expense. But if the tax increase is approved, those positions would be added.
Webster said some top priority positions funded by the tax hike would be 10 additional 911 dispatchers. Last year, that department asked for 20 more dispatchers and it received 10. Those positions have helped, county officials said, but the area’s surging population growth has also led to an increase in emergency call volume and that’s overwhelming staff and causing burnout.
“We can’t keep staff,” said Renee Hardwick, the county’s E911 director. “We’re working our people to death over there. That’s one reason they’re leaving is because they’re tired.”
Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill also said his department is understaffed. He’s asking for a civilian crime analyst ($141,688) and five more patrol officers ($879,199, including equipment costs).
“I don’t want to be the guy that always comes to the trough asking for money,” he said. “But I’m just trying to meet the needs of a broad county.”
Hill said the department will need to add dozens of officers in the coming years.
“We’ve got to do it,” he said. “You’ll hear it from the fire department. You hear it from every agency at the county. We’ve just got to face the growth.”
Horry County Fire-Rescue Chief Joey Tanner echoed those remarks. His EMS budget requests include additional ambulances, paramedics and EMTs. ($2.3 million total).
“When you call 911, you don’t want to be waiting for an ambulance,” he said. “You don’t want to be waiting for a fire truck and you sure don’t want to be waiting for a police officer. And that’s kind of where we are right now. We’ve got to be able to address the call volumes that we have.”
Councilman Orton Bellamy suggested that council members take a look next year at making county compensation more in line with other coastal agencies.
“In order to be competitive, we have to pay better salaries,” he said, adding that he’s proud of the county’s more than 2,300 workers. “We’ve got to support them and provide essential benefits, pay and compensation.”
The proposed county tax increases would not impact every homeowner the same way. For example, residents served by a city fire department or the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District don’t pay the county fire tax. The waste management tax hike and the stormwater fee increase also would be limited to the unincorporated areas.
Although state law caps the level of tax increases that local governments can approve, the county’s suggested hikes fall below those limits. However, not every council member supports raising taxes.
“Why should we do it just because we can?” asked councilman Johnny Vaught. “Someone’s got to justify that to me before I could go with it. … On face value, I would not support it.”
Vaught said council members had already planned to use hospitality fee revenues to boost public safety budgets.
Chairman Johnny Gardner said he didn’t know about Howard’s proposal until contacted by myhorrynews.com.
“There’s always been discussion about raising taxes for public safety,” he said. “Public safety is my big priority, but we have a lot of priorities this year. … The beauty of having these committees that we have is that we can work things through with those committees and kind of figure out the good and the bad and work it through.”
