Jack Mooningham grew so frustrated with the amateur fireworks shows near his Shore Drive area home that he began keeping a log of them.
For 109 nights last year, the 79-year-old documented when he heard disturbing fireworks, regardless of whether the time was 9 p.m. or 3 a.m.
“If it was firecrackers and sparklers, it would be one thing,” he said. “But it’s these giant, loud roaring boom rockets that are set off every night.”
Mooningham lives near the stretch of Horry County beach between the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. It’s illegal to shoot fireworks on the municipal beaches, but it’s perfectly fine to blast them in the unincorporated areas. However, complaints from Mooningham and other county residents could spark a change in county policy.
County leaders are preparing to pass an ordinance that would clear the way for fireworks-free zones in the unincorporated areas. The idea is that county council members who receive complaints about disruptive fireworks could go to the full council, which would have the option of voting for a resolution declaring a specific area fireworks free.
If someone is caught shooting fireworks in those areas, that person could face a $50 fee, which would escalate over time. The county would consider the violation a civil infraction, not a criminal misdemeanor.
“As opposed to a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail, we have a $50 fee, which is increased if you fail to pay it,” county attorney Arrigo Carotti said. “Kind of like our parking violations. After 30 days, it goes up $50 to a maximum of $200.”
Council members have already given the ordinance two favorable votes — including one Tuesday night — and it needs one more to pass.
“It’s going to be a totally complaint-driven type situation,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said. “If nobody comes to the councilman and complains, then he’s not going to go forward with a request for a fireworks-free zone.”
Vaught doubts many people will request the zones. In most cases, he suspects police will warn those shooting off fireworks before writing anyone a ticket.
"I don't think it'll really change anything," he said. "It just gives us an avenue for doing something like that without having to come out with saying, 'OK, Horry County [as a whole] is a fireworks-free zone.' We don't want to do something like that. … We're not trying to put people in jail. We're trying to make peace for the surrounding neighbors."
Councilman Dennis DiSabato said he's already received inquiries from constituents about how these zones could be established.
"I've got a lot of people in Carolina Forest that were asking if we could be included in this ban," he said.
Across South Carolina, local governments have debated fireworks regulations for decades. Just last year, North Myrtle Beach leaders announced a crackdown on fireworks after a barrage of noise complaints.
Under state law, the owners of private properties can work with local governments to create “fireworks prohibited zones” and local authorities can extend those zones certain distances onto public property.
But regulating fireworks beyond that provision gets tricky.
That’s because of a pair of S.C. Supreme Court decisions in 2008. Those cases dealt with smoking bans in public places. The court upheld Greenville’s smoking policy but invalidated one in Sullivan’s Island. The difference was that Greenville issued a civil fine for violating the ordinance, while Sullivan’s Island imposed criminal penalties (up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine).
“The Court distinguished the two ordinances based on the manner in which one ordinance characterized violations, and based on the severity of the penalties each ordinance imposed for violations compared to that imposed by state law,” wrote Harrison Brant in a 2011 opinion for the S.C. Attorney General’s office. That opinion was written in response to a question about whether local governments could enact ordinances limiting the discharge of fireworks. The AG’s office concluded that a local ordinance prohibiting shooting fireworks in certain areas would not conflict with state law.
“We believe regulation of the discharge of fireworks is not inherently a state function, nor is it a matter which requires statewide uniformity,” Brant wrote. “Unlike public education, no constitutional provision requires the State to provide for matters pertaining to the regulation of fireworks. As previously discussed, we also believe regulation of the discharge of fireworks is a matter which, unlike the state highway system, does not require statewide uniformity. Local regulation of the discharge of fireworks is arguably more beneficial to the particular needs and desires of different localities which vary in size, population, demographics, and other aspects. One locality's need for peace and quiet is another locality's desire for amusement.”
County officials have made similar statements about creating fireworks-free zones. They don’t envision every area of the county demanding the same regulations, but they want those communities that do want them to have the option.
“No one really complains about [fireworks] at dusk and 8, 9 o’clock at night,” said councilman Bill Howard, who requested the ordinance. “It’s the 2 and 3 and 4 o’clock in the morning bombs going off.”
Howard said he’s listened to concerns about veterans suffering from PTSD who struggle with the fireworks, and he’s also heard about unhappy dog owners. He said most of the complaints have come from the area of the county between North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach.
“They’re getting those fireworks going off all night, every night,” he said. “Those campers down there, they think that’s just the place to fire fireworks off.”
Even if the fireworks ordinances passes, Howard conceded that enforcement would be difficult, a fact noted by Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill.
Hill told the council’s public safety committee in November that actually catching someone in the act of shooting fireworks isn’t easy. Officers might find debris or even a crowd, but locating the person who violated the policy is another matter.
“There are some challenges, but we’ll support whatever you decide to do,” Hill told the committee.
County officials also stressed that the ordinance would not apply to small, quiet firecrackers or sparklers. And anyone wishing to host a large, organized fireworks show could still apply for a special event permit.
For Mooningham, these changes are long overdue.
He monitored the fireworks near his home from late May until early September. On those 109 nights, he chronicled 91 times when there were fireworks at 10 p.m. or later. In 20 instances, the blasts lasted until at least midnight.
“It’s just unacceptable,” he said. “We feel like we’re being treated like second-class citizens. … We the homeowners pay our taxes and live here all year round … yet we have to endure this.”
Along with the noise disruption, Mooningham worries about the impact of the fireworks on area wildlife, not to mention the domestic animals.
“It just drives some dogs crazy,” he said, adding that he’s spoken with unhappy residents who are pet owners. “They even have to get up in the middle of the night and lay in the floor with their dog it’s so bad.”
Mooningham remains grateful that council members are considering the policy, though he hopes it will be approved soon.
“It’s just hard to believe that any councilman wouldn’t be against having fireworks-free zones up and down the beach,” he said.
