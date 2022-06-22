Horry County leaders took the first step toward creating their next road-building program on Tuesday.
County council approved the framework for choosing the advisory committee for RIDE IV, a local road construction program that would be funded with a 1% sales tax if voters approve the levy in 2024.
“If they vote it down, we’re going to be crushed,” Horry County Councilman Bill Howard said. “We’ll be in real trouble.”
By August, council members plan to make their nominations for the 18-member RIDE IV advisory committee. That group will then begin the process of preparing a list of road projects for the referendum.
Twelve committee selections will be made by county council (one from each councilman and the chair) and six will be chosen by area cities.
“Late summer of 2022 … that’s when we start looking at the projects and prioritizing them," said Jason Thompson, who oversees the RIDE III projects, speaking to council members during a committee meeting last week.
That advisory committee's recommendations will be finalized by next spring.
In the summer of 2023, council will create the RIDE IV Commission, a panel that consists of three county appointees and three city appointees. Mandated by state law, this commission holds the real power in the RIDE IV talks.
By early 2024, the commission will have whittled down its list and presented recommendations for a referendum. That spring, the council will vote on the ballot question, including the list of projects. In November 2024, county voters will decide if they agree to pay for those projects with sales tax proceeds.
If the referendum passes, the county would begin collecting the extended sales tax for RIDE IV on May 1, 2025. That tax would be collected through April 30, 2032.
Thompson said the program should generate $600-$700 million for road work.
“We anticipate it will be a substantial project,” he said.
During a meeting of the council’s Infrastructure and Regulation Committee last week, Horry County Councilman Bill Howard urged county officials to begin highlighting the importance of the referendum now.
“I don’t want to wait until two years from now to market it because it’s going on the ballot for a major election,” he said. “That thing needs to be in the public’s eye every step of the way continuously. So when we get to that date, people don’t say ‘Oh, is this coming up?’”
During Tuesday night’s council meeting, the council voted to change the process for selecting the chair of the RIDE IV advisory committee. The original proposal said the council would select the committee chair, but councilman Al Allen suggested that the appointment should be up to the council chairman because that’s who has traditionally chosen that position. Council members Dennis DiSabato and Gary Loftus objected to the change.
“We’re ceding our authority to Mr. Gardner,” DiSabato said. “I wasn’t on council when that was passed [when the last RIDE committee was formed] and I wouldn’t have voted to allow that to happen.”
The council ultimately voted to allow Gardner to choose the chair of the advisory committee.
Council members had originally planned to make their appointments for the advisory committee by next month, but on Tuesday they pushed that deadline back to August.
County officials have already said inflationary pressures and skyrocketing construction costs would likely impact RIDE IV. In fact, they have said that cost overruns with some RIDE III projects may drain all of the funding from that program before the list of voter-approved roads can be completed.
That means any unfinished roads would need an additional funding source. Under state law, if voters approve RIDE IV, the incomplete RIDE III projects would move to the top of the RIDE IV list.
