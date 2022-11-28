Horry County Council members will soon decide whether to give themselves a 25% raise.
Under state law, council members can’t increase their salaries immediately, but they can approve raises that take effect after the next general election, which would be in 2024 (council members seated in January 2025 would receive the raise).
“If they worked as hard as I did and ran up and down the road with their own vehicle, [the county] should pay them enough at least to pay for their vehicle and gas,” said Horry County Councilman Harold Worley, who along with councilmen Johnny Vaught and Orton Bellamy will leave office in about a month and won’t be eligible for a raise. “I don’t think they’re looking for a big pay raise. I think they’re just looking really increase their expense amount.”
Under the current pay structure, council members receive a salary of $15,967 per year, and each council member is allowed to spend up to $4,000 annually on training, travel, equipment and meals related to the position. The only exception is the chairman, who receives $25,751 per year and can spend up to $5,500 on expenses.
The proposed ordinance calls for the expense accounts to be folded into each official’s salary. The total compensation would be increased to $25,000 per council member and $39,128.31 for the chair — about 25% for each office.
Five years ago, county council members faced criticism for their spending and reporting practices, so they began publishing their expense reports. But Worley said some council members would rather do away with filing additional paperwork and simply add those funds to their salary — along with a raise.
“I don’t know about the rest of them, but I tell you if they had to pay me for my time at just a reasonable going rate, it would be a lot of money,” Worley said. “But that’s not what I expect. Mine … solely was public service. And I thought that should be free. And some don’t feel that way. They think they should be compensated for it.”
Despite his feelings on the issue, Worley said he doesn’t object to the raises, which county officials said would be the first council members have received since 1999.
County attorney Arrigo Carotti told the council's administration committee Monday that the county's population has doubled since the last raises were approved.
Although the proposed system would eliminate additional reimbursements, it would not affect council member amenities such as cell phones and iPads. County officials would also still have access to health insurance and other Horry County Government benefits. And the proposed change would not affect the $20,000 per year that each council member receives for the Community Benefit Fund (formerly called the recreation fund), an account that allows council members to spend public dollars on festivals, nonprofits and school groups.
“It would not in any way have anything to do with the $20,000 we get each year for discretionary recreation,” said councilman Bill Howard, who proposed changing the salary formula. “That has no bearing whatsoever.”
The most recent salary survey published by the S.C. Association of Counties shows that among the state’s largest counties (those with a population over 200,000) Greenville County’s council members are paid the most at $31,115. Charleston County comes in second at $20,737 followed by Lexington ($20,266) and Spartanburg ($20,085).
The study lists salary alone and not any other types of compensation.
As for the chairs of councils in the state’s largest counties, the survey says the highest paid is Berkeley County’s supervisor at $180,000 per year, though that form of government is different from Horry County’s. Here, the county council hires an administrator to manage the county. In the council-supervisor system, an elected supervisor serves in the chair’s role and as the county’s chief administrative officer. Apart from the outlier Berkeley, the highest paid county council chairs are Greenville. ($37,338) and Charleston ($26,124), then Horry.
Locally, the salary ranges for local government officials vary. For example, the salary for Horry County Board of Education members mirrors that of county council ($15,966) with the exception of the school board chairman, who is paid $19,158.
Here's a look at the other officials’ compensation:
• Myrtle Beach City Council members are paid $15,000 per year and receive a $495 per month car allowance. The city’s mayor is paid $50,000 annually and receives a $500 per month car allowance
• In North Myrtle Beach, the mayor is paid more than $52,000 per year and council members receive just over $26,000. That city’s officials do not receive a vehicle allowance.
• Conway City Council members are paid $10,000 per year. The mayor makes $16,000 per year and the mayor pro tem is paid $11,000.
• Surfside Beach Town Council members are paid $6,000 per year except for the mayor, who makes $9,600.
• Aynor Town Council members receive $600 per year except for the mayor, who makes $8,500.
• Atlantic Beach Town Council members are paid $4,800 per year with the exception of the mayor, who makes $6,000.
• Loris City Council members are paid $3,120 per year, and the mayor makes $7,020.
As to why county council members are looking to increase their compensation, the proposed ordinance states that "it appears equitable" that council compensation be increased "in recognition of the valuable role each council member plays in Horry County Government."
"In the performance of their duties, individual County Council members spend large amounts of time and effort each week to address the needs attendant to their position, being compensated a relatively small amount in exchange for providing such beneficial and necessary service to our community," the draft ordinance states.
Howard, who was just reelected to a four-year term, supports the county council raises. But he emphasized that, even if they are approved in the coming weeks, the increases won’t happen at that time.
“You have to wait until the next election cycle, so that’s why we waited until after this [2022] election to go ahead and do it,” he said. “We’ll be at the same salary for two more years.”
Council members could take up the issue as early as their next meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 13. But some county officials remain wary of supporting the raises, especially those who will be up for reelection in 2024.
"I'm curious to see how the discussion on council goes," said councilman Dennis DiSabato, whose seat will be on the ballot in two years. "I don't know where my vote's going to be right now. I'm leaning against it. Voters never like to see politicians give themselves raises."
