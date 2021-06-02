Most Horry County residents would pay higher taxes under the budget council members passed this week, but county officials said additional staff are needed to keep up with the area’s relentless growth.
In recent weeks, council members have debated multiple spending plans ranging from a minimal tax increase to sustain the county’s recycling and waste management centers to tax and fee hikes that would cost the owner of a $200,000 home more than $100 per year.
Under the council's latest budget, the owner of a $200,000 home in unincorporated Horry would pay an additional $105.80 per year. A city resident with a home of the same value would pay $20 more per year. A final vote on the budget is scheduled for June 15.
“On one end of the spectrum, you’ve got council members that don’t want to raise taxes no matter what,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “And on the other end of the spectrum… you’ve got one or two members who are ready to raise them as much as need be to get some things accomplished. Those are two extreme positions, and I hope that we can get somewhere in the middle.”
The latest version of the nearly $600 million budget passed 8-4 Tuesday with Gardner and council members Harold Worley, Al Allen and Tyler Servant voting in opposition.
The budget includes additional funding for public safety and stormwater services as well as raises for the county’s more than 2,500 employees.
“Horry County is growing at such a high rate,” Gardner said. “The population is exploding. … It’s putting a lot of pressure on our staff, our employees, every aspect of county services. … Everything is just being overworked.”
Assistant Horry County Administrator Barry Spivey pointed out that once county officials realized their coffers had weathered the COVID-19 crisis better than expected — in part because of the continued surge in the real estate market — they updated the budget they approved last year to give county workers a 3% raise and add 34 positions. With the resolution of the county’s hospitality fee lawsuit, that freed up additional money, allowing the county to hire another 65 positions. And with the most recent two updates, the council added 54 more workers.
If the final budget passes, the county will have created 153 positions ranging from police officers to 911 dispatchers this year — a stark increase for an organization that added just 232 jobs over the last decade.
“This has been a very interesting year,” Spivey said. “We’ve come through COVID and we’ve seen our community change. We’ve seen our markets change. We now see the reality of actually getting some of the revenues that we were hoping for that are coming into our tax base. That has afforded us the opportunity to do some things we’ve never had the opportunity to do. … That will impact the services that Horry County can provide to our constituents. So I do not want to lose sight of that.”
County officials stressed that the additional personnel are necessary to keep up with higher-than-expected population growth of 3% per year. Officials project that Horry County will be home to 488,000 people by 2030. They estimate that county government is already understaffed by 376 positions and they would need to continue expanding the county workforce by 90-100 positions each year to keep up with the increasing service demands.
That would also mean small tax hikes annually to sustain those services.
“Nobody wants to hear that,” Spivey said. “I understand that. So we will monitor the growth as it is occurring and try to take every opportunity to use that growth for addressing those new positions. But the last few years, we have not had that luxury. Growth has not been enough to cover the normal inflation and for us to have positions until this year.”
Here’s a snapshot of the proposed service upgrades:
• The county’s latest budget includes $18.2 million in additional revenues that county officials now expect to have each year for the foreseeable future. That includes an additional $1 million per year in business license fees, $1.5 million in building permit revenues and nearly $2.4 million more in property taxes. These are the benefits of a growing county. Officials are also able to shift some of the tax revenues that had been used to pay off debt to cover salaries and other perennial expenses. The new revenues will allow the county to add a variety of positions, including 911 dispatchers, patrol officers and a victim advocate. Some one-time expenses include a dump truck ($205,000) and a baler ($100,000) for the Solid Waste Authority.
• The county plans to increase the stormwater fee that homeowners in the unincorporated areas pay each year by $45 per residence. This will allow the county to pay for more department workers, heavy equipment and infrastructure projects.
• Along with hiring more employees across the organization, county officials also plan to increase salaries of employees by 2-4% with lower paid workers (those making $40,000 or less) getting the highest raises. Elected officials would not be eligible for the raises under this plan and the increases would be adjusted to avoid lower compensated employees passing higher paid staff.
• The budget does include a tax increase for additional public safety staff. That increase would generate nearly $7.3 million for those services and it amounts to $27.20 more per year on the tax bill of an owner-occupied home worth $200,000. Among the additions funded by this increase would be 15 patrol officers, five court security officers, five corrections officers, a crime analyst and five firefighters.
• County officials agreed to a small tax increase to pay for a Longs fire station. That increase would amount to just under $10 more per year in taxes for the owner of a $200,000 house in unincorporated Horry. This station would have 19 positions (seven EMS and 12 fire).
• The county's budget includes a small tax increase to shore up the account that pays for recycling and trash collection sites. That hike would amount to $24 more per year for a $200,000 owner-occupied home outside the city limits.
“I wish I could come before you and say ‘Here’s an easy button,’ but there is no easy button,” Spivey said. “It’s hard decisions that we must face.”
Gardner said taxpayers have told him they are willing to foot the bill for enhancing services.
“Most of the people are telling me if we can get better services they don’t mind paying $10 [more] a month,” he said. “That’s something to factor in this decision-making process. … We want to do what’s good for the people.”
But some council members remain opposed to the proposed tax hikes.
“Over the years, my record has always been consistent in that I believe that raising taxes should always be a last resort,” councilman Tyler Servant said, adding that increases are needed when “all other options are exhausted.”
“I don’t believe that to be the case,” he said.
When asked what options he would pursue, Servant said he would start by cutting the $240,000 allocated each year for council members’ “community benefit fund.” That money often goes to festivals, school groups and nonprofits for their activities.
“Until an item that is simple as that is cut, we’re not serious about reducing our expenditures in a conservative way,” Servant said. “You’ve got to start somewhere. … If you can’t cut that, you’re not willing to cut.”
Apart from the tax and fee hikes, council members are also considering implementing impact fees, which are one-time levies on new construction. Under state law, that money could pay for infrastructure projects, though it could not be used for funding employee salaries or other recurring expenses.
Council members are scheduled to discuss impact fees at a workshop on June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.