Horry County residents won’t see a tax increase this year.
County council on Tuesday approved a nearly $680 million budget that includes no tax or fee hikes but does add more than 50 positions to county government and increases police officer salaries.
“Our No. 1 priority is public safety,” Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy said. “We put a lot of emphasis on that and keeping our society safe.”
County leaders were able to fund the raises with higher-than-expected revenues, particularly from property taxes and business license fees.
Council members had discussed approving a tax increase that would have amounted to about $16 more per year on an owner-occupied home worth $200,000. For a second home of the same value, the increase would have been $24 per year. But with the primary elections a week away and five council members running in contested races, no tax hike was mentioned Tuesday night.
“When you get told, ‘Hell no,’ I reckon that’s what they mean,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, who proposed the tax hike at a previous meeting. Hardee is not up for reelection.
With inflation driving up the cost of fuel and other necessities, Hardee said the council would have been prudent to approve a small tax increase now rather than potentially need a larger hike in future years.
“If anybody looked at that budget, we robbed Peter to pay Paul to get through with no tax increases,” he said. “You’re going to pay the piper sooner or later.”
Councilman Bill Howard agreed. He said the county needs to raise taxes to pay for additional infrastructure and staff, particularly public safety personnel.
“You know good and well we’ve got roads to build,” Howard said. “We’ve got infrastructure to take care of. We’re [employing] half the firemen, half the policemen [the county needs] right now. How are you going to double that up without raising taxes? … Taxes are a way of life.”
Some councilmen have supported raising the impact fees on new construction to help pay for infrastructure. But council members voted down a proposal last month to boost those rates after most councilmen said they found the proposed commercial fees exorbitant. Others also pointed out that council members have more flexibility with the revenues that come from a tax increase. Impact fees can’t be spent on recurring expenses such as employee salaries. Property tax dollars can pay for those staffers.
The council voted 11-1 in favor of the budget. Councilman Tyler Servant cast the lone dissenting vote.
The spending plan provides additional compensation for the county’s nearly 3,000 workers. It includes one-time quarterly payments up to $2,500 per employee and additional raises. The salary increases are based on a tiered system and they are higher for police officers.
For example, a commissioned officer making less than $45,000 per year will receive a 15% pay increase. All other employees making under $45,000 will receive 10% raises.
The second tier is for employees making between $45,000 and $100,000. Commissioned officers in that group will receive raises of 11.25% while other workers in that range will receive 7.5% raises.
Employees making over $100,000 will get 5% raises with the exception of commissioned officers, who will receive 7.5% raises.
With Myrtle Beach police boosting compensation and state agencies such as the S.C. Highway Patrol, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also giving raises, the move was aimed at making county law enforcement more competitive.
“This county’s growing,” Hardee said. “Whether we like it or not, we’re in competition for employees. We’ve got a good staff. We’ve got good employees. And yeah, we had to give them some pretty nice raises to keep our staff.”
