Horry County Council gave up any local control of the mining industry Tuesday, leaving that responsibility solely in the hands of state health officials.
By an 8-3 vote, the council approved a series of ordinances drafted by mining industry lawyers. It’s a policy that emerged after a federal judge ruled that mining regulations are the purview of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The judge did say the county could maintain some control over mining through zoning, but the council opted to turn over all mining regulations to DHEC.
“We are giving in effect a blank check to the mining industry,” said Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus, who along with councilmen Danny Hardee and Harold Worley cast the votes opposing the policy.
The county began rewriting its mining regulations after an April 15 order from U.S. District Judge Sherri Lydon, who ruled that the local permitting process could not preempt state law. Lydon took issue with the county’s mine permitting ordinance, which the council used in 2017 to block a proposed limestone mine in the Red Bluff community after a group of residents there raised environmental concerns about the project.
Red Bluff Rock, LLC, the company behind the mine, then sued the county, alleging in court documents that county council’s decision cost the business tens of millions of dollars.
After Lydon’s order, the county settled the case and began the process of rewriting its mining rules. Initially, the county proposed removing the mine permitting policy and creating new regulations that would include a “mining floating zone.” This would have let property owners whose land wasn’t in a district that allowed commercial mining pursue rezoning for that activity. Under this proposal, these zones would not have been within 500 feet of residential structures or close to business districts. The intent of the policy was to place mines near similar land uses.
But after that ordinance was proposed, the council scrapped it and went a policy developed by the attorneys who successfully sued the county in the Red Bluff case. That package of three ordinances received final approval Tuesday.
“We have taken an ordinance that we had, that staff worked hard on, and what happened to it?” Loftus said. “Instead, we have an ordinance drafted completely by the mining interests and we’re taking it word for word.”
Loftus asked the council to delay a final decision on the new policy until next month, but his motion failed 8-3 along the same lines as the vote that ultimately approved the changes.
“I appreciate your motion, but I haven’t heard anything new,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “I haven’t heard anything … that hasn’t been argued and argued and argued. It’s just kicking it down the road.”
Councilman Danny Hardee cautioned the majority that the council could not depend on DHEC to respond to residents’ concerns about mines.
“You can put 10,000 people there that are opposed to that mine, 10,000 people that don’t want it in their area,” he said. “And as long as they meet regs and as long as they’ve got the paperwork in order, DHEC’s not going to turn it down.”
Like Loftus and Hardee, Worley also voiced reservations about the decision.
“It’s a bad move for council to go this route,” he said. “We will be here talking about this in the near future again and trying to fix what we’re doing tonight. … Can we do something that works for everybody? I believe we can, but this is not it.”
Councilman Johnny Vaught, who supported the changes, pointed out that he sat in on multiple meetings and saw revisions to this ordinance.
“We cannot overrule DHEC,” he said. “If somebody goes out and they’re approved for a mine, we cannot now or with any other ordinance come in and stop somebody from mining once DHEC has approved that mine. … Maybe we are changing things and getting us out of the mine regulating business, but the state has said to us over and over — and it’s been proven in court — that we can’t be in the mine regulating business. The only thing we can do is zone things so that you can’t mine in specific areas.”
Tuesday’s vote followed months of debate and meetings about the future of mining in the county. Industry supporters maintained that this policy would allow them to supply critical materials for the construction industry, and they insisted there are few sites suitable for this purpose. They also stressed that they are already heavily regulated by DHEC.
“Virtually every variable or element that you’re going to try to zone or rezone mines on is already covered in the DHEC permitting process,” attorney Christopher Pearce of the Pearce Law Group told the council last month. Pearce’s firm filed the lawsuit that led to the policy changes. “So you’re going to end up back before a court, in my opinion, on preemption arguments that this is a DHEC issue.”
But environmental groups expressed fears about the impact of the county’s decision on the Waccamaw River. During a public input session in November, Waccamaw Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht pointed out that mining can cause water quality problems, including increased sediment and bacteria in the water. That forces utilities to spend more to treat the water.
“Water quality is really important to anyone who relies upon the river,” she said. “And when it comes to drinking water, we want good, clean water for people to drink.”
Schildtknecht stressed the importance of using zoning ordinances to protect the watershed.
“We can use them to say where we want mining,” she said. “That’s something that we need to hold on to here at the local level. We’re not saying don’t mine. That’s crazy. We’re just saying do it sustainably and do it smart and protect our natural resources here in Horry County.”
Council didn’t rehash all of the past arguments Tuesday, and even supporters conceded that they will have to see how the new policy works.
“I agree that if we do something wrong, it’s going to be something that we have to stop down the road,” Vaught said. “But I think we’ve got to give this thing a chance.”
