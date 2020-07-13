Gary Loftus wants to talk about guns.
The Horry County councilman is not interested in trampling on Second Amendment rights, but he hopes the county can find a way to punish those who shoot in residential areas.
“It’s not OK to shoot guns toward people’s houses,” Loftus said. “It’s just not. I don’t care where you are.”
At his request, county council members will discuss the issue of neighborhood gunfire at their meeting Tuesday night. For nearly a decade, council members have periodically debated ordinances aimed at curtailing the problem of suburban shooting. In 2017, they approved a ban on late-night shooting and outlawed firing guns at county-owned recreation sites.
But that reckless shooting ordinance drew some opposition from council members who felt the policy didn’t do enough to protect Horry's growing suburbs. The subject also sparked some discussions last year, but the conversation never went anywhere.
“I don’t think the problem has stopped,” said councilman Dennis DiSabato, who voted against the 2017 ordinance. The Carolina Forest resident said he doesn't receive as many calls as he once did about the subject, but he attributes that to his constituents' frustration with the council's refusal to pass stricter policies.
DiSabato would like to see the council do something to address the issue, but he doesn’t see that happening unless a policy could be tailored to specific communities rather than enforced countywide.
“It’s a problem, so of course I would [like to see a tougher ordinance],” he said. “But I think it’s clear that the county as a whole doesn’t support a measure that would limit the discharge of firearms in any way.”
The concerns center on the target shooting that often happens in the unincorporated areas. Occasionally, stray bullets strike nearby buildings or homes.
Loftus said he's seen photos of houses damaged by errant shooting, though none of those cases resulted in injury.
"How long before that becomes a reality?" he asked. "That's the scary part."
Unlike local municipalities, which generally ban shooting in city limits, the county has no such policy. In 2019, county police received more than 1,100 complaints about gunfire. However, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said it's unclear how many of those calls were for reckless shooting, hunting or were simply loud noises, such as fireworks.
Of those 1,106 reports, 428 came from inside subdivisions.
Councilman Al Allen, who earlier this year led the effort to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, said he didn’t know the topic of reckless shooting was going to be discussed again until he saw this week's agenda. He said he has not received any resident complaints from his district since the county passed its reckless shooting ordinance three years ago.
“Not a peep. Nothing,” he said. “My folks out here are good.”
Allen questioned whether the discussion was an attempt by some leaders to “test the waters” after last month’s Republican Primary. Four incumbents prevailed, including Loftus. With no Democratic opposition in November, the councilmen are locks to keep their seats.
But Loftus said the issue is simple. In his district, which includes the growing Burgess community, the complaints of gunfire haven’t stopped. That's why he wants county leaders to look at what can be done to address the problem.
“We’ve got to do something,” he said. “I’m tired of some of the houses in my district being filled with bullet holes.”
