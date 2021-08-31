Facing criticism for appointing a committee of white men to draw Horry County’s new county council and school board districts, council chairman Johnny Gardner expanded the panel to include a Black woman and a Black man.
Doris Potter-Hickman, who serves with the Horry County Democratic Party as a state executive committee member, and Orton Bellamy, a Republican county councilman, have joined the redistricting committee, which also includes Gardner, county councilman Tyler Servant, county councilman Al Allen and Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson. Register of deeds and former county councilman Marion Foxworth, who led the last redistricting committee, is advising the panel.
“The press hit us because of diversity or a lack of diversity,” Gardner said. “But I thought we were well represented.”
The county redraws its council districts after each U.S. Census to account for changes in population. The redistricting committee, which will prepare a new map to the full county council to consider, has traditionally consisted of elected officials.
After the 2010 Census, county council members Carl Schwartzkopf, Jody Prince and Foxworth served on the committee. All three are white men, though Foxworth is a Democrat and the other former councilmen are Republicans.
For this redistricting, Gardner said he chose Allen, whose district lies in western Horry, and Servant, the South Strand representative, to give the committee some geographic diversity. He said he included Richardson, a countywide representative, because the council and school board districts typically mirror each other. Politically, he said, Foxworth’s influence provided balance to the all-Republican group.
“We didn’t do anything wrong and I’m not saying we did,” Gardner said. “The goal was to bring on elected people.”
But after he announced the committee on Aug. 19, Gardner saw a backlash for assembling a homogenous panel. He said Bellamy then volunteered to serve. Gardner said he told Bellamy he could bring in another representative to join the group. That led to the addition of Potter-Hickman.
“Not to help but to fill it up a little bit,” Gardner said. “That way, if he wanted to have somebody in his stead or he wanted to do it himself, [he could]. He ended up doing both and it worked out good for everybody. … I don’t think we’re going to have any problem.”
Based on the population data the committee has reviewed so far, Gardner doesn’t envision the districts changing much.
“It looks to me like with the criteria that we used 10 years ago, the same legal criteria we’ve got, we don’t have to do a whole bunch of stuff,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a lot.”
The committee plans to have draft maps ready by October, then a public input forum in November before approving the new districts in January. A section of the county's website will also be dedicated to redistricting information.
“The community will be involved throughout the process,” Bellamy said. “We want to hear from the people. It’s the people’s district. … What’s critical here are three things: it’s transparency, transparency, transparency. And we will do that.”
Public input is one reason Bellamy is on the redistricting committee.
The District 7 councilman, whose constituency includes Conway and Bucksport, has served on four other council committees, and he said Gardner told him he would give him a break since Bellamy had helped with the other panels. But after the all-white committee was announced, Bellamy said he heard concerns from area residents about the council’s lack of diversity and wanted to assist.
“Within about 48 hours, we had two African Americans on the committee,” he said. “It’s important to make sure that the committee is reflective of the demographics of Horry County.”
Bellamy noted that Black residents make up about 13% of the county’s population, “so we’re well represented in that area as far as the committee.”
Potter-Hickman agreed that minorities need a voice in redistricting.
“To know firsthand what is going on,” she said, “to have an opportunity to have input and dialogue versus just someone telling you what’s going on. It’s the representation that’s important.”
In past redistrictings, Potter-Hickman said her neighbors were skeptical of the process because the committees didn’t reflect them. And redistricting always presents an opportunity for politicians to dilute the power of specific voting groups through creative drawing, which also concerned her.
So when Bellamy called her about serving, Potter-Hickman said she not only wanted to be part of the process, but she wanted to be able to explain to her community how and why the committee's decisions were made.
“It’s important to be at the table,” she said. “It’s crucial that we’re at the table.”
