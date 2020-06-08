A Socastee Republican running for Horry County Council said he was fired from his job as a mortgage lender Monday, one day after he posted a Facebook video questioning a local Realtor association.
Jeremy Halpin, who is running against Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford for the District 6 seat, made the announcement during a news conference at Socastee’s Lawson’s Landing community, where floodwaters could be seen on roads in the neighborhood.
“At the end of the day, I feel what I’m doing in Horry County is bigger than me, and it’s more important than my personal job,” he said. “I can find another job.”
In the video shared on the Elect Jeremy Halpin for Horry County Council Facebook page Sunday, Halpin identified himself as a mortgage lender with U.S. Mortgage Corporation and a member of the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors (CCAR). U.S. Mortgage is listed as a CCAR affiliate on the association’s website.
Halpin said he did a video interview with CCAR, which ended up endorsing his opponent. The association did not recommend Halpin and did not list Halpin as being qualified.
In the video, Halpin questioned CCAR’s decision to not call him qualified as a mortgage lender in the real estate industry.
He also blasted the county's development trends.
“We’re going to build 100,000 homes-plus in the next 20 years,” he said in the video. “We don’t have room for it. We’re already flooding. Stop. Slow down. We need to do things responsibly. We’re throwing things up too fast. We don’t know what the effects are going to be.”
At Monday’s news conference, Halpin said he wanted to inform the community about his termination as part of his efforts to be transparent. He said he was told his actions could have adverse effects for his now former co-workers.
Halpin said he will continue to fight for the people of Horry County regarding “irresponsible overdevelopment.”
Halpin, who also does landscaping work, has been in the mortgage lending business for about four years and was with the company he was terminated from for a little over two years, he said.
While Halpin did not mention U.S. Mortgage by name during the news conference, he praised his former employer.
